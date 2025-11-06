Governor Lujan Grisham calls Nov. 10 special legislative session – Lawmakers plan to extend state food assistance

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced that she will call the New Mexico Legislature back into special session on Monday, Nov. 10 to extend state-funded food benefits to New Mexicans as the longest federal government shutdown in history drags on under President Donald Trump’s watch.

The Nov. 10 special session — expected to last one day — will occur 10 days after the governor released $30 million in emergency state funds to provide food benefits to New Mexicans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Those funds, allocated in the Oct. 1 special session, were necessary after SNAP benefits were suspended under the government shutdown and the Trump administration’s initial refusal to release contingency funds. The initial $30 million state-funded distribution will run out on Monday.

“We acted fast in October when the Trump administration abandoned New Mexican families, and now the legislature is coming back to finish the job,” said Lujan Grisham. “We are fortunate that several years of economic prosperity and sound fiscal management have enabled us to support New Mexicans in this time of need. However, we will not be able to fund these state supplements forever. Republicans in Congress need to come back to the table to end the longest government shut down in American history and get everyone back to work.”

“The Health Care Authority administers SNAP benefits for 460,000 New Mexicans, and our responsibility is to ensure that families don’t go hungry waiting for this essential nutrition program to resume,” said Secretary Kari Armijo, at the New Mexico Health Care Authority. “This special session will allow us to continue serving New Mexicans while federal funding for the SNAP program remains uncertain.”

“No New Mexican should go hungry because of inaction and uncertainty in Washington D.C. Senate Democrats fully support Governor Lujan Grisham’s decision to call this special session,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth. “The legislature is ready to step up again to ensure our families have the food assistance they need.”

“We are not letting New Mexican families go hungry because the Trump administration doesn’t want to fulfill their legal and moral obligation to fully fund the SNAP benefits that children, seniors and veterans across our state rely on,” said New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez. “While the federal government shutdown drags on, we are going to keep showing up to work, so we can protect our people from the chaos and cruelty coming out of Washington, D.C.”

Lujan Grisham is attending the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, where she is joining over 100 U.S. mayors and governors to share New Mexico’s climate solutions with international partners. Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales will serve as acting governor during the special session.

“My priority as acting governor during this special session is ensuring that no New Mexican family goes hungry,” said Morales. “I’m proud to work with our legislative leaders to make sure children and seniors have food on their tables while this federal crisis continues.

During the Oct. 1 special session, Gov. Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico legislature took significant steps to address food insecurity and support vulnerable New Mexicans threatened by federal inaction. Key initiatives approved in that session include:

$16.6 million to ensure continued food assistance for eligible New Mexicans.

to ensure continued food assistance for eligible New Mexicans. $8 million to support local distribution of emergency food.

to support local distribution of emergency food. $2 million to provide meals to students in need.

to provide meals to students in need. $1.5 million to help recipients meet SNAP work requirements.

to help recipients meet SNAP work requirements. $1.2 million to retain SNAP program staffing at UNM and NMSU.

The Legislature will convene at noon Monday, Nov. 10, at the State Capitol in Santa Fe.

More information about the governor’s participation in COP30 is available at https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2025/11/03/governor-joins-u-s-delegation-to-climate-conference-in-brazil/.