Governor joins U.S. delegation at climate conference in Brazil

SANTA FE—Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will join a U.S. delegation of more than 100 local leaders to the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30) at the COP30 Local Leaders Forum in Brazil in November.

Gov. Lujan Grisham will accompany U.S. Climate Alliance Co-Chair Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, America Is All In Managing Co-Chair Gina McCarthy, and Climate Mayors Chair Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The delegation, organized by America Is All In, Climate Mayors, and the U.S. Climate Alliance, will showcase how cities and states are sustaining America’s climate progress and recommitting to international cooperation. Participating U.S. leaders will reinforce their commitment to the Paris Agreement’s goals and share local climate solutions that are lowering energy costs, growing jobs, and cutting dangerous pollution.

Key events featuring Gov. Lujan Grisham include:

Monday, Nov. 3 (Rio de Janeiro): U.S. Climate Alliance Press Conference – Govs. Evers and Lujan Grisham, and top state officials will release the coalition’s 2025 Annual Report detailing how members are achieving record climate pollution reductions, driving economic growth, and building the clean energy and clean technology future in America.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 (Rio de Janeiro): America Is All In Solutions Exchange – Govs. Evers and Lujan Grisham, Mayor Gallego, Gina McCarthy, and leaders from across the country will convene to demonstrate to international partners how – in the face of federal headwinds – cities and states are pressing forward with policies that lower energy costs, create jobs, and deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 (Belem): America’s Climate Leadership in Action – At COP30, Gov. Lujan Grisham, local policymakers, representatives of higher education, and the private sector will underscore how subnational leaders are driving climate progress and greater collaboration with international partners.

Todd Stern, Trigg Talley, and Genevieve Maricle – three of America’s most experienced international climate policy leaders – will join the delegation to provide support and guidance to state and local leaders as they deepen their engagement and climate cooperation with international counterparts.