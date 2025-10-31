Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on SNAP court rulings 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in response to two federal court rulings related to nutrition assistance this afternoon:

Today’s court rulings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts ordering the release of contingency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds confirms what we already knew: There is no valid legal reason to deny food benefits to the most vulnerable Americans.

Because I have zero confidence in the Trump administration to release these SNAP funds by tomorrow, or even by early next week, New Mexico will keep its promise to deliver $30 million in state-funded benefits to those who qualify on Saturday. This ensures that New Mexicans will be able to keep food on their tables for the next 10 days, regardless of the federal government shutdown or Trump administration inaction.

Eligible SNAP recipients will still receive state money for food benefits on their EBT cards starting tomorrow.

Republicans in Congress are holding the most vulnerable Americans hostage during budget negotiations. This is reprehensible. While today’s court rulings bring some hope, they don’t erase the fear and uncertainty caused by this administration’s cruelty. Too many families in New Mexico and across the country have spent days wondering if they will be able to put food on the table — and even with today’s rulings, many could wait weeks before their SNAP benefits are restored, if the administration fully complies.

New Mexicans deserve better than uncertainty when it comes to feeding their families. My administration will continue doing everything we can to support New Mexicans and connect people with local food resources until the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress fulfill their responsibilities to the American people.