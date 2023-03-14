Skincare CEO Ella V is Glowing and Growing

Ella V

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, 90211, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ella V takes new strides within her career, she is constantly reminding herself of where she started. Her humble beginnings have allowed her to stay true to herself as she continues to turn her dreams into a reality. (By: Alé Hurtado | @_alehurtado)

The Founder of VGlow Beauty Bar, Ella V, is taking the beauty world by storm. Since thecompany’s launch, VGlow has gained tremendous recognition and is one of the leading medical spas in Southern California. By focusing on providing treatments for healthy and natural skincare, Ella allows her clients to glow both inside and out. As she progresses with the expansion of the VGlow Beauty brand, she is working toward integrating new innovative services for her clients.

One of the star products from the VGlow Beauty Bar is the Oxygen Plasma, found in most VGlow cleansers and moisturizers. The Oxygen Plasma is unlike any other ingredient found in most skincare products. What makes this specific ingredient unique is that the Oxygen Plasma is a solution made with complex carbon molecules. These molecules "mimic" the blood's ability to carry oxygen and biologically active substances into the cells. The plasma transports volumes of oxygen into tissues, stimulates youthful collagen, allows for elastin formation, combats fine lines, wrinkles and firms the skin.

Ella’s heart wasn’t always set on building a beauty business. As a child, Ella had dreams of becoming a newscaster. She would stand in front of her bedroom mirror practicing her acting skills in hopes of being on television one day. In college, Ella majored in Mass Communication and interned at ABS-CBN, one of the largest entertainment and media conglomerates in the Philippines. It was her first dream, but she soon realized her heart craved something different.

Aside from working diligently on the VGlow Beauty Bar, Ella loves investing in quality time with her family. From throwing parties to going on day trips to Disneyland, making time for family has always been one of Ella’s top priorities. Cooking authentic meals is another aspect of spending quality time with one another in Ella’s family, having a delicious meal here and there always brings a smile on her face. Ella especially is excited if her mother is the one cooking the meal, as she knows it will be authentic, savory, and simply divine.

The familial relationships Ella cherishes have impacted the relationships she has in the professional world. The VGlow business team functions seamlessly because Ella works to create an environment that is not only productive, but that is authentic and supportive. “I really love my employees, I treat them like they are my family.” Ella said. She is dedicated toward providing a space in which her employees can learn effectively while also having fun.

The VGlow Beauty empire is continuously growing, and Ella has a new launch on the way. With the VCollagen drink, Ella plans to bring wellness and beauty into a delicious beverage. The supplemental prebiotic drink will contain high potent collagen and glutathione enzymes. Ella wants to make VGlow products that allow you to feel beautiful both inside and out. As Ella pursues her ambitions, she plans to continue giving her clients the best services and products that will make them feel confident in their already glowing skin.