OMTEC® Conference Highlights Orthopedic Manufacturing and Technology Expertise
The 17th Annual Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference Takes Place June 13-15 in Chicago
OMTEC is a very efficient way to see many suppliers at one time…it is the best show of the year for our company!”CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMTEC, the world's most comprehensive medical device conference solely focused on orthopedic design and manufacturing, will attract OEM engineers and executives for 2.5 days of networking and knowledge building to advance orthopedic technologies.
— Tom Norman, COO, Skeletal Dynamics
Session room courses include European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR), Cybersecurity, the growing ASC Market, Leadership Skills and Manufacturing Forecasting. High-Performance Polymers, Additive Manufacturing, Smart Implants and Robotics will be covered in the Tech Center. Navigating Hospitals’ Evaluation Processes and Personalized Implants will be discussed in the Surgeon Pod. Ten exhibitors have been selected to deliver in-booth presentations on their orthopedic product development expertise.
The exhibit floor boasts 160 contract manufacturers whose capabilities include orthopedic implant manufacturing, instruments, sterile packaging, reusable cases and trays, materials and advanced engineering and product development support, to name a few.
“The OMTEC experience is renowned within the medical device industry,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD® Inc., the company behind the OMTEC event. “The orthopedic industry is a close-knit community of incredibly talented and innovative professionals who are focused on cutting-edge orthopedic technology. Every interaction is an opportunity to make that essential connection you need to move your initiative forward.”
An Advisory Board of industry professionals from leading orthopedic companies is involved in the conference's education lineup. These companies include Arthrex, Exactech, Smith+Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet, among others. "The Advisory Board keeps the OMTEC conference relevant and purposeful, despite the many competing priorities in orthopedic product development," added Mrs. LaWell.
Registration for the conference is now open. All those involved in the orthopedic commercialization chain — engineer, executive, buyer, surgeon, investor, manufacturer — are encouraged to visit the conference website, www.OMTECexpo.com, to learn more and confirm their participation.
About OMTEC
OMTEC is the world’s only conference exclusively serving the global orthopedic manufacturing community. Its mission is to educate, connect and empower the people who build orthopedic products.
Fran Bursic
ORTHOWORLD Inc.
+1 440-543-2101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
OMTEC Tech Center - Personalized Implants Excerpt