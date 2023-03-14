Tin Thanh Group Americas establishing first U.S. operations in Allendale County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tin Thanh Group Americas, a tire manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its first United States operations which will be in Allendale County. The company’s $68 million investment will create 1,031 new jobs.

Located at Walker Road in Fairfax, Tin Thanh Group Americas will build a new facility in Allendale County. Tin Thanh Group Americas’ South Carolina location will allow the company to manufacture and retread large commercial vehicle tires, as well as operate its commercial tire leasing program.

Supplying energy from reusable sources, Tin Thanh Group Americas will provide operations in recycled energy, closed industry-agriculture, recycled waste and tire leasing while serving the environment, energy, high-tech agriculture and technology markets. With a focus on sustainability, the company is committed to implementing sustainable practices to lower the carbon-emission level and provide a cleaner environment.

Operations are expected to be online by September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Tin Thanh Group Americas team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Allendale County to assist with the costs of site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

QUOTES

“Tin Thanh Group Americas is excited to make South Carolina home for its first location outside Vietnam and is proud to be South Carolina’s first Vietnamese company. With the assistance of the Department of Commerce, the SouthernCarolina Alliance and the officials at Allendale County, and the assistance of readySC, the decision was clear compared with the other locations that sought our project in the Southeast. Tin Thanh Group Americas looks forward to a long-lasting, fruitful and cooperative relationship with all of South Carolina.” -Tin Thanh Group Americas Chief Executive Officer Tran Dinh Quyen

“This announcement once again shows the world has taken notice of the many benefits of doing business in South Carolina. This major $68 million investment and 1,031 new jobs will be transformative for Allendale. We proudly welcome our first Vietnamese Company, Tin Thanh Group Americas, to the state and look forward to creating a long-standing partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today is another win for South Carolina! When clean energy companies such as Tin Thanh Group Americas decide to invest in our state, it is a testament to the talented workforce that contributes to the rapid growth of sustainable companies. Congratulations to Tin Thanh Group Americas on its first operations in the U.S.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Allendale County welcomes Tin Thanh Group Americas to our community, and we thank them for their investment in our future and our people. Each of the more than one thousand jobs will make a difference in the lives of a family in the region because good jobs and good economic development change lives. We look forward to working with this fine company, which is committed to sustainability and good values, bringing prosperity and progress to our area.” -Allendale County Council Chairman Matthew Connelly

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Mr. Tran and the Tin Thanh Group Americas to our region, where they plan to build their first facility in the U.S. The jobs they are creating, and their capital investment will be a tremendous catalyst to growth in this rural area. Industries like Tin Thanh are the backbone of the regional economy and touch every aspect of the local community.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Danny Black

FIVE FAST FACTS