BUSINESS RADIOX® OPENS STUDIO AT GAS SOUTH DISTRICT

Gwinnett Studio To Broadcast from the Gas South Convention CenterDULUTH, GA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the nation’s largest producers of podcast programming now calls the Gas South District home.
Business RadioX®, which operates dozens of online radio studios across the U.S., has relocated its Gwinnett studio into the newly renovated Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, GA.
In addition to acquiring more broadcast space, the new studio will produce exclusive programming to promote news and upcoming events on the Gas South District campus which includes the Gas South Arena, Gas South Convention Center, Gas South Theater, and the Hudgens Center for the Arts.
“We are excited to welcome Business RadioX® to Gas South District. We look forward to bringing our area’s business and community leaders to our campus,” said Stan Hall, Chief Executive Officer of the Gwinnett Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“The presence of Business RadioX® will also allow us to further promote the many exciting events that we hold here, as well as new programing that will strengthen our community relations and business model that we can build through this medium.”
Since opening its doors in 2012, the Gwinnett Business RadioX® studio has interviewed over 3,000 local business leaders while producing some of the network’s most popular programming including the acclaimed “Celebrating Powerhouse Women” podcast series, the Gwinnett Chamber’s “Voice of Business” podcast, and the studio’s long-running award-winning signature show “Gwinnett Business Radio”.
“We are extremely excited about teaming with the Gas South District and operating from the magnificent Convention Center,” said Mike Sammond, Chief Executive Officer of Gwinnett Business RadioX®. “This partnership allows us to continue to grow and give a voice to the local business community while getting the word out about the exciting events taking place on the beautiful Gas South District campus.”
About Gas South District
Gas South District is a 118-acre campus just minutes outside of Atlanta that can accommodate a variety of events from concerts, performances, meetings, trade shows, conventions, banquets, and celebrations. The multipurpose campus includes an amazing 13,000-seat arena (Gas South Arena), a 708-seat theater (Gas South Theater), 24 versatile meeting rooms, a 90,000-square-foot exhibit hall space, and a 21,600-square-foot grand ballroom (Gas South Convention Center). The campus, operated by the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, distinguishes itself by hosting a diverse range of events, including the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators, NLL’s Georgia Swarm, Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, JapanFest, Romeo Santos, Red Hot Chili Peppers, George Strait, Eric Clapton, NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, Disney On Ice, U2, Paul McCartney, Orange Conference, Beyoncé, and more. For more information, visit GasSouthDistrict.com.
About Business RadioX®
“Amplifying the Voice of Business”, Business RadioX® allows businesses to get the word out about the great work they’re doing for their market, their community, and their profession. The company produces, distributes, and markets online radio shows and podcasts for businesses of all sizes. With over 40 million downloads, live listens, and on-demand plays every quarter, BusinessRadioX.com ranks in the top 1% of worldwide website traffic, consistently ranking higher than the websites of most TV and radio stations in the markets it serves. Programs are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Amazon Audacity, or wherever you enjoy your favorite podcasts. For more information, visit www.BusinessRadioX.com.
