THE MANELY FIRM ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON OF ‘FAMILY LAW MATTERS’ LAUNCHING JANUARY 2026

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manely Firm is proud to announce the highly anticipated new season of its signature podcast, Family Law Matters, returning January 2026 through the Business RadioXnetwork. Hosted by Suryyah Harris, the upcoming season will bring forward meaningful conversations, expert insights, and real-world perspectives on the issues that shape the lives of families across world.This season will highlight voices from The Manely Firm’s award-winning, internationally recognized legal team, along with respected community leaders and subject-matter experts. Together, they will explore some of the most important topics in family law today — from custody and high-conflict cases to immigration, divorce, guardianship, and estate planning.“I’m excited to partner with The Manely Firm to bring listeners informative, practical and relevant content, through the Family Law Matters Podcast Series.” said Amanda Pearch, the executive producer behind the series. “Distributed across the Business RadioXNetwork, listeners can enjoy past & future on all major podcast platforms.”The new season will showcase experts, from across the firm’s nationwide footprint, along with professionals who serve families in adjacent disciplines. Every episode aims to educate, empower, and provide practical guidance to listeners seeking a deeper understanding of the legal dimensions of family law.“We have always believed in arming our clients with as much information as possible when they are facing family law issues. This podcast aligns with those efforts perfectly. When it comes to the future of your family and the court system, you want to know how all of the moving pieces fit together.” said Partner David Purvis,“Delighted to host and engage with the community through the Podcast — this season is going to be exceptional.” said Suryyah Harris. “Learn more about The Manely Firm at allfamilylaw.com.”Listeners are encouraged to follow and join the conversation as Family Law Matters enters its most dynamic season yet.

