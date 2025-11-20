Sugar Hill Church Named Exclusive Church Partner for Nonprofit Nation in 2026

Nonprofit Nation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Nation, the community-driven podcast series founded and hosted by Amanda Pearch, is proud to announce a new, mission-aligned partnership with Sugar Hill Church as its exclusive church partner for 2026. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in elevating local nonprofit work and strengthening faith-based community impact across the region.Led by Pastor Chuck Allen, Sugar Hill Church has long been recognized for its service-minded leadership and deep commitment to supporting families, neighbors, and organizations that make measurable differences in the community. With the church’s newly launched Peachtree Corners campus, this partnership arrives at a pivotal moment as both entities expand their reach with purpose.Through this collaboration, Nonprofit Nation will continue its longstanding mission to highlight the stories, needs, and victories of nonprofits across Georgia—while expanding the platform to include deeper conversations around service, leadership, and intentional influence. Together, Pastor Chuck Allen, Sugar Hill Church and Amanda Pearch aim to champion the individuals and organizations that are building strong & connected communities.“Nonprofit Nation is a mission focused series- amplifying people & organizations making an impact,” said Amanda Pearch, Founder of AmandaPearch.com – Purpose-Driven Podcasts. “Sugar Hill Church embodies the spirit of service, and we’re honored to partner in spotlighting nonprofits whose efforts deserve to be celebrated,” said Chuck Allen, Pastor of Sugar Hill Church.All episodes will continue to be distributed through the Business RadioXnetwork, with special features highlighting Sugar Hill Church’s involvement, their Peachtree Corners expansion, and the shared mission to empower the organizations that serve the community every day.About Nonprofit NationNonprofit Nation is a purpose-driven podcast series dedicated to celebrating nonprofit leaders and amplifying the missions shaping Georgia communities. Hosted by veteran broadcaster and podcast strategist Amanda Pearch, the series highlights organizations making a real difference through interviews, storytelling, and community partnerships.About Sugar Hill ChurchSugar Hill Church is a multi-campus ministry led by Pastor Chuck Allen, serving North Georgia with a heart for service, practical teaching, and community support. Their new Peachtree Corners campus expands their mission to reach and serve more families with excellence and purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.