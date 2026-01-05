Business RadioX® Announces Leadership Change in Gwinnett

Garrett Ervin appointed President and CEO as studio looks ahead to continued growth and community impact

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the nation’s largest producers of podcast programming is announcing an exciting leadership transition at its top-rated studio in Gwinnett County.Garrett Ervin has been named President and CEO of the Business RadioXstudio located in Duluth, Georgia. A respected corporate leader with extensive management experience in the water and environmental testing industry, Ervin brings a strong commitment to the network’s mission of producing high-quality programming while amplifying the voice of the local business community.“Business RadioXhas created an everlasting legacy of distinction in content creation within the Gwinnett business community,” said Garrett. “I am honored and enthusiastic to continue the standard of excellence in promoting Gwinnett businesses. The most exciting aspect of this opportunity personally will be engaging with the great people throughout our area.”Ervin succeeds veteran broadcaster Mike Sammond, who is moving on to new professional challenges following 13 years of building the Gwinnett studio into one of the network’s leading voices in the market.“It has been an honor to build the Gwinnett studio into a trusted voice for the local business community,” said Sammond. “Garrett is the right leader for this next chapter. His experience, values, and commitment to quality programming and community engagement make him uniquely suited to lead the studio forward, and I’m excited to see the impact he will have.”“Garrett brings the leadership, vision, and operational experience needed to continue growing our presence in Gwinnett,” said Stone Payton, Managing Partner of Business RadioX. “At the same time, we are deeply grateful to Mike for the foundation he built as his leadership shaped one of the strongest studios in our network. This transition reflects both continuity and momentum for the future.”Since opening in October of 2012, the Gwinnett studio has produced and shared more than 3,200 inspiring and informative storytelling interviews with executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders across virtually every industry. During that time, more than 1,200 podcast episodes have originated from the studio.The studio has served as the official podcast production partner for a wide range of prominent businesses and organizations including Applied Information, the Atlanta Gladiators, Centurian Advisory Group, Comcast Business, Eastside Medical Center, the Gas South District, the German-American Chamber of Commerce, the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Regions Bank, Sandler Training, Silverton Mortgage, Subaru, Taillefer Commercial Group, and Waffle House.Two of the network’s most popular and award-winning signature series originate from Gwinnett, including Celebrating Powerhouse Women and the studio’s flagship program Gwinnett Business Radio. Additional well-known programs produced in Gwinnett have included Case in Point, Injury Insider, Leader Dialogue, Marketing Matters, Silver Lining in the Cloud, Status Life with Leta, The Leader’s Commute, and Wealth Matters.Located inside the Gas South Convention Center on Sugarloaf Parkway, the 400-square-foot broadcast facility has been branded as the Subaru of Gwinnett Studio since 2015, when the nearby dealership secured naming rights. That decade-long partnership will continue through 2026.# # #About Business RadioXFounded in 2005, Business RadioXproduces, distributes, and markets online radio shows and professional podcasts for individuals and businesses of all sizes. Its programming is available across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever listeners enjoy their favorite shows.Today, Business RadioXis the nation’s fastest-growing B2B radio network, amplifying the voice of business in the markets it serves. With studios located across the country, the network provides business leaders a powerful platform to share the impactful work they are doing for their companies, communities, and professions.For more information, visit www.BusinessRadioX.com

