Concept3D Partners with Miami Marlins & loanDepot park to Enhance the Guest Experience for World Baseball Classic
Concept3D and their interactive mapping solution met all our requirements and was a key component to providing our fans with necessary information in a clear and concise manner.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a leading provider of interactive maps, virtual tours, and event calendar software, is proud to work with the Miami Marlins and loanDepot park as the venue hosts the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With nearly 500,000 fans from South Florida and around the world expected to attend the 10-day event, loanDepot park needed an interactive mapping solution to provide guests with an easily accessible way to understand their parking, rideshare zones, and shuttle options.
— Anthony Favata, Vice President of Operations & Events at Miami Marlins
"We are excited to work with the Miami Marlins and loanDepot park to design an interactive mapping solution that will provide fans with the information they need to plan their transportation and easily navigate the area surrounding the ballpark and enjoy the World Baseball Classic to the fullest," said Gordon Boyes, CEO of Concept3D.
Through this relationship, Concept3D has provided loanDepot park with its advanced mapping and wayfinding technologies, allowing fans to easily navigate the area and access parking options. The platform also offers detailed information on public transportation options, including bus and train routes, to make the fan experience as seamless as possible.
"We pride ourselves on first-class customer service for all our events. Effectively communicating transportation and parking information to the half million fans we are hosting for the World Baseball Classic presented a logistical challenge. Concept3D and their interactive mapping solution met all our requirements and was a key component to providing our fans with necessary information in a clear and concise manner,” said Anthony Favata, Vice President of Operations & Events at Miami Marlins.
As the World Baseball Classic brings together teams from around the globe every four years, Concept3D is proud to be a part of this international event and support the guest experience for fans from all corners of the world.
About Concept3D
Concept3D provides market-leading software solutions for location-driven virtual experiences that engage audiences and centralize events into one fully-branded calendar. Concept3D allows administrators to bring their campuses and venues to life with visually stunning experiences that deliver unparalleled wayfinding navigation on any device as well as tools to categorize amenities so guests can readily identify dining, lodging, restrooms, meeting rooms, etc. Concept3D clients include more than 700 universities and colleges, live events, destinations, and sporting venues. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.
