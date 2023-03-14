Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, March 14

Posted on: March 14, 2023


AMES, Iowa – March 14, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, March 14

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2023-55

Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 Commission Meeting

Approved

Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
515-239-1067

D-2023-56

Commission Meeting Dates from July 2023 through June 2024

Approved

Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
515-239-1067

MV-2023-57

Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 520, Regulations Applicable to Carriers; 761 IAC 529, For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority; 761 IAC 607, Commercial Driver Licensing

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

MV-2023-58

Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 605, License Issuance

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

SO-2023-59

Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 119, Tourist-Oriented Directional Signage

Approved

Dave Lorenzen, director,
Systems Operations Division,
515-239-1124

TD-2023-60

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Plymouth County

Approved

Deb Arp, team leader,
Systems Planning Bureau
515-239-1681

TD-2023-61

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Burlington Project Settlement

Approved

Deb Arp, team leader,
Systems Planning Bureau
515-239-1681

TD-2023-62

2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment

Approved

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661

TD-2023-63

Statewide Line Items (2024-2028 Highway Program)

Deferred

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Plymouth County: Up to $792,778 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 2,625 feet of 240th Street located south of Le Mars. This project is necessary to provide improved access to five acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.

