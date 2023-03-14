Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, March 14
Posted on: March 14, 2023
AMES, Iowa – March 14, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.
Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, March 14
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2023-55
|
Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 Commission Meeting
|
Approved
|
Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
|
D-2023-56
|
Commission Meeting Dates from July 2023 through June 2024
|
Approved
|
Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
|
MV-2023-57
|
Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 520, Regulations Applicable to Carriers; 761 IAC 529, For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority; 761 IAC 607, Commercial Driver Licensing
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
MV-2023-58
|
Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 605, License Issuance
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
SO-2023-59
|
Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 119, Tourist-Oriented Directional Signage
|
Approved
|
Dave Lorenzen, director,
|
TD-2023-60
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Plymouth County
|
Approved
|
Deb Arp, team leader,
|
TD-2023-61
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Burlington Project Settlement
|
Approved
|
Deb Arp, team leader,
|
TD-2023-62
|
2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment
|
Approved
|
Stu Anderson, director,
|
TD-2023-63
|
Statewide Line Items (2024-2028 Highway Program)
|
Deferred
|
Stu Anderson, director,
The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.
Plymouth County: Up to $792,778 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 2,625 feet of 240th Street located south of Le Mars. This project is necessary to provide improved access to five acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.
#