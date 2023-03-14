Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, March 14

Posted on: March 14, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 14, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, March 14

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2023-55 Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 Commission Meeting Approved Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 D-2023-56 Commission Meeting Dates from July 2023 through June 2024 Approved Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 MV-2023-57 Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 520, Regulations Applicable to Carriers; 761 IAC 529, For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority; 761 IAC 607, Commercial Driver Licensing Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 MV-2023-58 Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 605, License Issuance Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 SO-2023-59 Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 119, Tourist-Oriented Directional Signage Approved Dave Lorenzen, director,

Systems Operations Division,

515-239-1124 TD-2023-60 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Plymouth County Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2023-61 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Burlington Project Settlement Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2023-62 2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment Approved Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 TD-2023-63 Statewide Line Items (2024-2028 Highway Program) Deferred Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Plymouth County: Up to $792,778 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 2,625 feet of 240th Street located south of Le Mars. This project is necessary to provide improved access to five acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.

#