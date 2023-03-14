Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,162 in the last 365 days.

Discounted trees available at distribution events this spring

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with Alliant Energy and the USDA Forest Service, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each.

Alliant Energy customers can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

  • April 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pinicon Ridge Park (4729 Horseshoe Falls Road, Central City)
  • April 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Calkins Nature Area (18335 135th St, Iowa Falls)
  • May 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Q Pond City Park (1111 West Clay St, Osceola)
  • May 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Lime Creek Nature Center (3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City)

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at Harrah's Casino, (1 Harrah's Blvd., Council Bluffs) on April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Submit an order form, available online at  www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Urban-Forestry/Residential-Tree-Programs, to reserve your trees.

You just read:

Discounted trees available at distribution events this spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more