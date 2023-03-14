Discounted trees available at distribution events this spring

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with Alliant Energy and the USDA Forest Service, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each.

Alliant Energy customers can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

April 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pinicon Ridge Park (4729 Horseshoe Falls Road, Central City)

April 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Calkins Nature Area (18335 135th St, Iowa Falls)

May 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Q Pond City Park (1111 West Clay St, Osceola)

May 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Lime Creek Nature Center (3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City)

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at Harrah's Casino, (1 Harrah's Blvd., Council Bluffs) on April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Submit an order form, available online at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ Forestry/Urban-Forestry/ Residential-Tree-Programs, to reserve your trees.