Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Launches Food Recovery Initiative to Combat Hunger and Food Waste.
Akshaya Patra USA assisted in the recovery of a combined weight of 97,632 lbs. of food in its food recovery initiativeFREMONT, CA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akshaya Patra Foundation USA has launched a new Food Recovery Initiative to combat both food waste and food insecurity in the United States. According to the USDA, up to 40% of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, while an estimated 34 million people in the US lacked access to enough food in 2020. The Akshaya Patra USA Food Recovery Initiative is a game-changer, rescuing edible food that would otherwise go to waste and distributing it to those in need, creating a more sustainable and equitable food system.
In the first two food recovery projects, Akshaya Patra USA has helped recover a total of 97,632 lbs. of food.
On February 28, 2023, the Akshaya Patra Food Recovery Program recovered a total of 39,808 lbs. of food, including 4,224 gallons of milk, in Northern California. This amazing effort was made possible with the help of partners and volunteers. The milk was distributed to 2,000 families in need as part of food distribution to vulnerable Ukrainian families, refugees, and others who struggle to afford enough food to meet their basic needs.
In March, the Foundation helped recover 57,824 lbs. of food, including hydrating beverages like Gatorade and Lemonade in the state of Ohio. The beverages were distributed to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who were affected by a toxic train crash. These communities lacked safe drinking water supply due to contamination and were running on tight budgets.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, volunteers, and donors who made this possible. Your support is helping to make a difference in the lives of those in need. We hope that this serves as an inspiration to all of us to continue to give generously and help make the world a better place for everyone. Together, we can make a sustainable difference in our communities and work towards a hunger-free world,” said Jay Parekh, Head of the Food Recovery Initiative.
Ketan Parekh, Akshaya Patra Ohio Chapter Chair, said, “Feeding is the highest form of giving, a principle that is practiced widely in our culture and is a central part of what we do at Akshaya Patra.”
If you are a surplus food source or a food distributor, partner with us! We are looking for food recovery partners across the USA. If you wish to volunteer with us in solving this vital problem or donate to this cause, contact Jay Parekh at Jay@apusa.org, or for more information, visit https://www.akshayapatrausa.org/foodrecovery/
About Akshaya Patra:
Since its establishment in 2000, Akshaya Patra has served over 3.5 billion meals to school children in India, with 66 kitchens operating in 15 States and 2 Union Territories. The organization’s innovative approach and commitment to making a positive impact have allowed it to serve 2 million meals daily to government school children. In response to the COVID-19 lockdown in India, Akshaya Patra has served more than 240 million meals to migrant workers and vulnerable communities.
