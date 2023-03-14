Saskatchewan Leads Nation in Building Construction

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2023

Saskatchewan is seeing continued growth as it leads Canada for growth in investment in building construction, according to Statistics Canada.

"Today's strong Statistics Canada numbers are another sign that our economy continues to grow," Trade and Exports Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "With the positive numbers in this sector, it's clear that we are creating jobs, opportunities, and ensuring growth that works for everyone."

Investment in building construction saw strong year-over-year growth, with a 21.5 per cent increase compared to January 2022 (seasonally adjusted). This is the highest growth among the provinces.

There was a total of $399 million invested in building construction in January 2023.

This is the latest in a number of recent strong economic indicators for the province. Saskatchewan saw the largest increase in merchandise exports in the nation in January 2023 with a 56.7 per cent increase year-over-year. The job market is also doing well, with most recent labour force numbers from Statistics Canada showing 9,400 new jobs created compared to February 2022, an increase of 1.6 per cent.

