Award-Winning Chef Mel aka ‘The Happy Chef’ Announces New Chefs Skills Online Course
Learn the techniques of professional chefs to become the MasterChef you were meant to be
Chef Mel's cooking style is practical and fun. She has taught me to be more courageous in the kitchen and how to present a beautiful plate. Her recipes are easy to follow and so incredibly yummy!”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Melanie Alafaci, aka ‘Chef Mel, “The Happy Chef’, is pleased to announce the launch of her new Chefs Skills Online Course.
— Lindy MacPherson - Chef Mel student
An executive chef, culinary personality, cookbook author and founder of the cooking school, Vanilla Zulu, Chef Mel will help take home, amateur and aspiring cooks to the next level with a series of amazing “cheffy” tricks, tips, shortcuts and hacks you can use in the kitchen.
This interactive cooking course is suitable for all levels from beginners to advanced and is particularly designed for those with a passion for cooking but are perhaps lacking the necessary skills or confidence to shine in the kitchen.
“Cooking should be fun, creative and rewarding!”, said Chef Mel. “You should not be spending hours slaving away over a hot stove. With my complete Cooking Skills Course, you will learn how to simplify and adapt the skills you need to make meals that are showstopping, but take minimal time and effort to prepare, “she added.
The Chef Skills Course covers top professional secrets designed to make sensational meals at home and boost confidence in the kitchen including:
● Breadmaking
● Pasta making
● Sides and accompaniments
● Confidence with all methods of cooking
● Presentation and garnishing skills
● Sauces and emulsions
The Cooking Skills Course also comes with a free Knife Skills Course that offers best practices on how to hold knives properly, types of knives, sharpening techniques, and unique knife functions, along with tips on the care needed to keep your knives in top condition. Plus learn alongside Chef Mel with access to over 100 exclusive skills masterclass videos and all the support that is needed to really master the kitchen. The course can be done at the students own pace, allowing for excellent learning and delicious discoveries along the way.
For more info and to purchase the course, visit https://learn.chefmel.me/chef-skills-course
About Chef Mel
Chef Mel, aka The Happy Chef, is a South African Australia-based chef who works to teach new and seasoned chefs how to be happy in their kitchens again by cooking with passion and love. Her cookbook, Culinary Quickies, won the International Book Award and was a top finalist in the United States. Chef Mel also hosts the popular Chef Mel TV on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/MelAlafaciVanillaZulu. To learn more about about Chef Mel, please visit www.chefmel.me
Lynda Buckley
Encore Publicity & PR
+1 917-391-7736
email us here
Chef Mel TV