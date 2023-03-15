SCCG Venture Fund I Announces Investment in OddsAI for Innovative Football Betting Markets and Odds Technology

SCCG Venture Fund Invests in OddsAI

The SCCG Venture Fund I, an alternative investment fund that focuses on gaming opportunities, has announced its recent investment in OddsAI

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SCCG Venture Fund I, an alternative investment fund that focuses on gaming opportunities, has announced its recent investment in OddsAI, a client partner of SCCG Management revolutionizing the sports betting industry through its innovative football betting markets and odds technology.

OddsAI's cutting-edge machine learning processes and sophisticated AI-based predictive analytics have set a new standard for odds creation, making them a natural partner for the SCCG Venture Fund. The fund aims to increase value and distribute profit through investing in gaming opportunities, and sees OddsAI as an ideal investment opportunity, targeting the best opportunities for Seed/Series A funding.

"The SCCG Venture Fund is thrilled to announce our strategic investment partnership with OddsAI and support their vision for the future of sports betting," said Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management. "The innovative approach that OddsAI brings to the table is truly game-changing, and we believe their expertise in predictive analytics and machine learning will continue to bring a fresh perspective to the industry."

Jack Atkinson, CEO of OddsAI, said, “It has been a huge year for Odds AI. The tremendous success of our industry leading football odds feed has now been proven with multiple customers enjoying the significant benefits of our highly innovative product and automated bet settlement service. SCCG has played an important role in getting Odds AI into a winning position in which we are primed to accelerate the low-cost production of our machine-learning (AI) driven product roadmap and critically, rapidly scale our business by distributing our premium odds feed to many more savvy sportsbook customers. This investment from SCCG Venture Fund 1 is a strong signal that Odds AI is ready to scale rapidly and we are thrilled that SCCG are firmly in our corner to fuel our growth.”

ABOUT ODDSAI

Odds AI is changing the game with its own innovative Football betting markets and betting games. Our landmark inaugural offering Batch 1 featuring three never-before-seen betting market categories, is now available for distribution and integration. Our game-changing Batch 2 odds offering is also available featuring two lucrative new betting market categories, and fixed same-game combo bets. Odds AI's advanced Machine Learning processes and sophisticated AI based predictive analytics are the future of odds creation in the highly lucrative sports betting industry.

https://www.oddsai.co

ABOUT SCCG VENTURE FUND I

The SCCG Venture Fund, managed by Stephen Crystal, David Hanlon, Pierre Cadena and Dave Antony, is an alternative investment fund that focuses on increasing value and distributing profit through investing in gaming opportunities, targeting the best opportunities for Seed / Series A funding.

https://www.sccgventurefund.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

