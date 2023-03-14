California Fitness Alliance Signs Equal Pay Pledge to Ensure Pay Equity for Women
First Partner Honored Pledge Signatories at March 14 EventSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its mission to be a fair and inclusive industry, the California Fitness Alliance (CFA) has taken a stand to help close the gender pay gap by signing the California Equal Pay Pledge. The Pledge is part of the #EqualPayCA initiative led by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in collaboration with the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, the California Partners Project and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. The First Partner honored CFA and more than 100 other pledge signatories at a March 14 event held at the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento on Equal Pay Day.
“We are proud to support the California Equal Pay Pledge, affirming the fitness industry’s commitment to promoting pay equity for the women working to make a positive difference in the health of our communities,” said California Fitness Alliance President Francesca Schuler. “While the fitness industry has been a leader in pay equity, with a much more narrow pay gap than other industries, there is still work to be done and we are honored to join with the First Partner on this mission.”
The California fitness industry currently employs over 170,000 people at more than 4,000 fitness locations across the state.
On average, women in California lose a combined $87 billion a year due to the wage gap and earn only 88 cents for every dollar earned by a man. The wage gap in the fitness industry is narrower, with women earning 97 cents for every dollar earned by a man. By signing the Equal Pay Pledge, signatories agree to conduct an annual company-wide pay analysis, review hiring and promotion processes and procedures to reduce unconscious bias and structural barriers to equality, and to promote equal pay best practices in efforts to completely close the pay gap.
“We are proud of the dedicated and talented women in the fitness industry and are committed to ensuring an equal playing field for them and all of our employees,” said Gina Baski, CFA board member and CEO of TriFitLA. “We hope other industries will join us in signing the Equal Pay Pledge to ensure the pay gap in California is closed for good.”
CFA members who signed onto the pledge include Endo Fitness DBA, Fitness 19, Fitness SF, Joya, Orangetheory Fitness (Aspyr), and TriFit.
About California Fitness Alliance
The California Fitness Alliance is the united voice of fitness professionals in California advocating for growth for the fitness industry in a safe and healthy way to serve more and keep our state fit. Our members include health clubs, boutiques, studios, fitness professionals, manufactures and suppliers, and individuals. We represent all regions of the state, urban and rural, small and large. We provide everything from basic workout facilities to full-service programs. For more information on the alliance visit https://www.californiafitnessalliance.com/.
