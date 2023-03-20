Syntrio Announces Exclusive Updates to Industry-Leading DEI Learning Program
Modern additions to aspirational DEI learning program sets new pace for workplace outcomes
Syntrio continues to innovate and set new standards, which is why our program strategy has been successful in helping organizations show a return on investment.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the availability of important additions to its successful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) learning program.
Syntrio’s DEI learning solutions are unique and include a broad curriculum of learning assets. We help customers deliver real-world business outcomes through innovative communication tools, micro and foundational training courses, and both in-person and virtual workshops that enable them to create a curriculum that’s perfect for their organization. Central themes of the program are to communicate organizational values in aspirational and creative ways and recognize DEI as a tremendous source of strength when organizations leverage employees’ differences. This fosters a commitment to civil and respectful business practices that leads to higher-performing workplaces.
"We work closely with our customers and advisors to deliver a sustainable and aspirational diversity program," said Tammy Bryant, Vice President, DEI Strategy, Syntrio. "Syntrio continues to innovate and set new standards, which is why our program strategy has been successful in helping organizations show a return on investment."
The exclusive DEI learning library is designed to meet organizations where they are in their workplace journey, whether enlisting leadership in a new DEI program strategy, relaunching an initiative, or engaging a workforce through a broad-based training and communications program. This announcement includes important new updates:
Introduction to Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Series – This six-course series addresses how individuals can encourage greater diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace to benefit organizations, employees, and those they serve.
Diversity Essentials Series – This microlearning series helps learners to recognize, understand and appreciate others’ personal characteristics and the positive impact that coworkers with different lived experiences can have on an organization.
Month In Diversity Series – This artful collection of modern video snapshots reinforces key DEI concepts to strengthen programs and build awareness, support training goals, and underscore key messages and priorities with a highly aspirational tone.
Workplace Bias Series – This training series helps learners to understand and recognize unconscious biases that limit their ability to appreciate others’ differences and then manage biases to work more collaboratively with others.
DEI Interpersonal Relations Series – This collection supports learners’ efforts to better communicate with others by addressing micro-behaviors, having thoughtful conversations, and practicing empathy and allyship in work relationships.
Workplace Equity Series – This series supports learners’ understanding and appreciation of coworkers from underrepresented and historically marginalized groups, including different racial and ethnic groups.
“We will continue to keep our employees educated on a variety of important topics,” said said Chris Porrazzo, Senior HR and Risk Specialist, Swarovski Optik North America. “Thanks to the extensive selection and quality of Syntrio’s courses, we know that we will have the training curriculum needed to continue to make Swarovski Optik North America the best place to work for our employees.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including DEI essential guides, blog posts, and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, high-value and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity and Hotline Learning. For more information visit syntrio.com.
