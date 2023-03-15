Submit Release
Best Wig Outlet Salutes Legend Raquel Welch

Best Wig Outlet, which offers Raquel Welch wigs among many other brands, salutes the iconic entertainer who recently passed away.

Raquel Welch was the definition of an icon. She was much more than just a performer. Hair products from Raquel Welch help our customers in so many ways. She will be missed but her legacy will endure.”
— Steve Nam of Best Wig Outlet
Best Wig Outlet, which offers Raquel Welch wigs among many other brands, salutes the iconic entertainer who recently passed away. In addition to being a star of the screen as well as the stage, Raquel Welch was also the Creative Direct of the Raquel Welch Collection of wigs at HAIRuWEAR.

The fitting tribute on their site titled “Remembering a Legend” reads: “Raquel made it fun and fashionable to wear wigs. She insisted that any style in her collection be worthy of a leading lady and make you feel like you'd just stepped into the spotlight.”

The tribute goes on to say that they will continue Raquel’s “mission for designing high-quality wigs and toppers that have effortless style… and just the right amount of sexy.”

As of this writing, Best Wig Outlet offers more than 130 different wigs, hairpieces, and hair extensions from Raquel Welch. Each of these are described as featuring “innovative wig coloring, comfort, wearability, and construction.”

Best Wig Outlet has recently begun offering three new wigs online for spring from Raquel Welch. Additionally, there are hair products available from envy by Alan Eaton, Jon Renau, Gabor Luxury Designer Series, Henry Margu, and many others.

For more information on wigs for women, human hair lace front wigs, or to make a press inquiry, contact Best Wig Outlet at (800) 715-5003.

You just read:

