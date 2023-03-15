Quantum Brilliance Appoints Mark Luo, Co-Founder and Former COO, to Chief Executive Officer
Former CEO and co-founder Andrew Horsley to lead product engineering as CTO as company accelerates development of miniature, room temperature quantum computers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Brilliance, the leading developer of room-temperature miniaturised quantum computing products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Luo as Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO and co-founder, Andrew Horsley, will become Chief Technology Officer (CTO), leading the company's product engineering roadmap.
Luo is a co-founder of Quantum Brilliance and previously held the executive role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) within the company where he was instrumental in Quantum Brilliance’s expansion into Germany, the company’s installation of the world’s first room temperature quantum computer in a supercomputing center, and the company’s partnership with NVIDIA.
“I am proud of Quantum Brilliance’s significant growth and achievements over the past four years and am honored to see our approach to quantum computing validated through investments, top-tier partnerships and technological developments,” said Luo. “I hope to continue fostering the company’s unique take on quantum computing and expand our reach into untapped markets.”
Prior to founding Quantum Brilliance in 2019, Luo served as New Ventures Manager for Australia’s National Science Agency, CSIRO’s “ON Program,” Australia's largest National Accelerator empowering entrepreneurial scientists to deploy their tech into the real world, where he supported the country’s next-generation of entrepreneurs in taking their ideas to market. He has a wealth of experience in executing offshore growth strategies and is a seasoned investor and analyst for global venture capital and private equity operations.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Quantum Brilliance, after recently announcing an $18 million USD fundraise just last month. With the new funding, Quantum Brilliance is looking to expand international operations, deliver hardware and software products to customers, and improve manufacturing and fabrication techniques.
Luo holds a bachelor of commerce in finance with distinction from the University of New South Wales and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), an institute dedicated to building the capabilities of leaders for the benefit of society.
Quantum Brilliance’s quantum computers use synthetic diamonds to operate at room temperature in any environment, from data centres to mobile devices to autonomous vehicles to spacecraft. Unlike larger quantum mainframe computers, Quantum Brilliance’s devices do not require cryogenics, vacuum systems and precision laser arrays, meaning the company’s technology consumes significantly less power and can be deployed onsite or at the edge. The company is working to eventually miniaturise its technology to the size of semiconductor chips that can be used on any device and wherever classical computers exist today, unlocking practical quantum computing to everyone.
About Quantum Brilliance
Founded in 2019, Quantum Quantum Brilliance is a venture-backed quantum products and solutions company developing diamond quantum computers supported by software and applications. Quantum Brilliance’s goal is to enable mass deployment of its quantum technology to propel industries to harness edge computing applications and next-generation supercomputers. Quantum Brilliance has global partnerships in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, working with governments, supercomputing centres, research organisations and industry.
