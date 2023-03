EASA Recurrent Training Courses Available for HF & SMS

SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to offer dedicated recurrent training for Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (SMS) fully compliant with EASA requirements available online with voice over:145 SMS & HF Recurrent TrainingThis 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements.CAMO SMS & HF Recurrent TrainingThis 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) HF & SMS Training Requirements.Guest Enrollment for Training, Engineering, or Quality ManagersSenior Managers can receive guest enrollment without cost for auditing and assessment purposes. To request FOC guest enrollment, email team@sassofia.com with the message “Guest Enrollment 145/CAMO HF SMS recurrent”Benefits of the Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy- At www.sofemaonline.com the team ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor- Major benefits include convenience and flexibility, availability ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations- Configured for Tablet / Mobile Device- An opportunity for all employees to build competence in the workplace- Satisfy all your regulatory recurrent obligations- Sofema Online Courses are Engaging & Interactive – Check out the delegates’ feedback Sofema Course DevelopmentSofema Online training courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines.All delegates shall receive Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certificate on completion of the Course Examination.Contact team@sassofia.com to enquire about multi-delegate discounts, opportunities for enroll now pay later, and many more regulatory training support initiatives.