EASA Recurrent Training Courses Available for HF & SMS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to offer dedicated recurrent training for Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (SMS) fully compliant with EASA requirements available online with voice over:
> EASA Part 145 Safety (SMS) & Human Factor (HF) Training (Recurrent) with VO
> EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training (Recurrent) with VO
145 SMS & HF Recurrent Training
This 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements.
CAMO SMS & HF Recurrent Training
This 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) HF & SMS Training Requirements.
Guest Enrollment for Training, Engineering, or Quality Managers
Senior Managers can receive guest enrollment without cost for auditing and assessment purposes. To request FOC guest enrollment, email team@sassofia.com with the message “Guest Enrollment 145/CAMO HF SMS recurrent”
Benefits of the Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy
- At www.sofemaonline.com the team ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor
- Major benefits include convenience and flexibility, availability ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations
- Configured for Tablet / Mobile Device
- An opportunity for all employees to build competence in the workplace
- Satisfy all your regulatory recurrent obligations
- Sofema Online Courses are Engaging & Interactive – Check out the delegates’ feedback
Sofema Course Development
Sofema Online training courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines.
All delegates shall receive Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certificate on completion of the Course Examination.
Contact team@sassofia.com to enquire about multi-delegate discounts, opportunities for enroll now pay later, and many more regulatory training support initiatives.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
