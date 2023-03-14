Volume.com Secures Exclusive Partnership With Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast

Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast Logo on Volume.com Volume.com logo

The artist-first music destination will be developing and streaming special events and live podcast episodes throughout 2023

So excited to be working together with one of the best live stream networks on the internet.” — Andy Frasco

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live streaming platform Volume.com has inked a deal with musician and host Andy Frasco to be the new home for the videos of his lifestyle podcast and its associated content Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast which has reached an audience of over 45 million to date. Top guests have included Tony Hawk, Bert Kreischer, Melissa Etheridge, LP, Stevie Van Zandt, Fatboy Slim, Billy Strings, Laura Lee (Khruangbin), Bootsy Collins, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

“So excited to be working together with one of the best live stream networks on the internet. Their team is exactly what this podcast needs to take our discussions of mental health, addiction, and life with artists, comedians, and athletes who mean the world to us into the stratosphere.” - Andy Frasco

On March 14, 2023, the 210th Episode featuring Daniel Donato will launch.

(Volume.com also hosted Daniel Donato & Cosmic Country in 2 free live streams from Nectar’s in Vermont, March 10 & 11) Additional upcoming guests include Caroline Rose, Andrew McMahon, Henry AZ, Eggy, and Lespecial.

As a fellow touring artist, Frasco’s straightforward hosting style instantly sets guests at ease and encourages them to open up in ways they may have not been able to before. It's like talking to an old friend.

The creation of his podcast has been a cathartic journey for Frasco who used it as a vehicle to investigate his own mental health. While it seemed Frasco was living out his rock and roll dreams on his 2019 and early 2020 tours, he was facing internal darkness few knew about.

“I hit a breaking point,” he explains. “I was sitting alone in my van, and I realized that I didn’t know who my friends were. Worse, I didn’t know who I was. I was drinking too much, I was addicted to cocaine, and I was dealing with really heavy depression. I even contemplated suicide, but I decided that if I’m fortunate enough to leave behind a legacy, I didn’t want to be remembered just as some good-time party guy. I wanted to show people that I’m more than the crowd-surfing, Jameson-drinking maniac they see onstage.”

Off the road, Andy struggled to corral his 'can’t stop, won’t stop’ energy, and after walking in circles for a few days, he decided he needed an outlet to discuss life, music, sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll and so much more with notable people who he can relate to and thus Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast was born.

He’s 5 years in and the podcast has grown beyond his imagination. Andy’s had guests such as Tony Hawk, Kurt Vile, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kamasi Washington, Margaret Cho, Morgan Wade, Goose, Bert Kreischer, Gary Gulman, Melissa Ethridge, Bootsy Collins, LP, and he even interviewed a woman who claims to have had sexual relations with an Alien.

“Volume.com is excited to partner with Andy Frasco and the Andy Frasco World Saving Podcast to bring his incredibly entertaining show to Volume, as well as work together to create new live content and ways to connect with his highly engaged audience. Volume was built on being an artist-first platform and we couldn’t think of a better way to expand into podcasting than by partnering with Andy and his team.”

- Greg Nacron, COO Volume Media

More About Andy Frasco

Born and raised in California, Frasco’s first exposure to the entertainment industry came not onstage, but rather in an office. By 18, he’d moved to New York City for a gig with Atlantic Records. When the job fell through, Frasco made a leap of faith and decided to launch his own career as an artist.

Initially, Frasco hired local pickup musicians off of Craigslist to back him for gigs, but soon he put together a steady(ish) lineup, and Andy Frasco & The U.N. began taking the world by storm. The group would release a series of acclaimed records, selling out clubs and theaters globally and playing some of the world's biggest music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Sea Hear Now, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Summer Camp, FloydFest and more. NME hailed the constantly evolving group as “party-starting touring stalwarts,” and Clash lauded their live show as a “nightly high-octane experience that doubles as a celebration of life and music.”

About Volume.com

Volume.com, an artist-first platform, is a live-streaming destination for music fans to watch and connect with their favorite artists, jam bands, festivals, and podcasts. Volume.com features many free live streams as well as ticketed events from your favorite artists and creators.

Volume.com has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, including Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley, Basement East, and Nectar’s in Burlington, VT- with recent performances from Gov't. Mule, Marcus King from the Ryman Auditorium, Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, and Phil Lesh & Friends. In addition to Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast, the platform is also home to the number-one music business podcast "How to Build a Sustainable Music Career" hosted by Emily White.

Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size.