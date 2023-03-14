DoSomething.org Welcomes New Member to Its Board of Directors
New Director brings in-depth knowledge and expertise of the global community impact and volunteerism sectors to the thirty-year old youth-centered organizationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alice Lin Fabiano to its board of directors. As the organization begins celebrating its thirtieth anniversary, Lin Fabiano has joined to help evolve the organization to meet the needs of future generations, consistent with DoSomething’s new strategic direction.
Alice Lin Fabiano serves as Vice President of Global Philanthropy, Corporate Sustainability at American Express. In her role, she leads the company’s philanthropic partnerships, community giving, and volunteerism efforts to drive positive societal, business and environmental impact. Fabiano’s career has spanned across philanthropy, healthcare and financial service sectors.
“As we embark upon our new direction at this milestone 30 year anniversary, I’m thrilled to welcome Alice and her leadership to the board of directors,” said DoSomething Board Chair John Faucher. “Alice’s impressive background is just what we need on the Board to help us deepen our approach to community engagement and foster opportunities that drive impactful and long-lasting change."
“It is a privilege to take on this important role at DoSomething and play a part in equipping young people with the tools needed to be the next generation of changemakers,” said Lin Fabiano. “I look forward to working alongside John, DeNora, and the rest of the board to promote youth-led engagement. I am inspired by these individuals who are leading with conviction, and whose daily actions show a moral courage that is shaping a brighter, better world for everyone, everywhere.”
“It’s my pleasure to welcome Alice to the board of directors, and I’m eager to begin our work together,” said DoSomething CEO DeNora Getachew. “Alice joins our board during an integral time in our organization’s history, and her impressive background in driving societal change will guide us as we champion young people and the causes they care so fervently about. Her leadership is pivotal as we continue to scale our programs and offerings to build a collective of young people working to claim our democracy and change the world.”
DoSomething’s Board of Directors is composed of individuals from the academic, business, law, and nonprofit sectors. To mirror the organization’s strategic priorities, the diversity of the Board provides counsel and guidance to ensure DoSomething’s goals and responsibilities are met.
To learn more about DoSomething.org, its Board of Directors, and new strategic direction, visit www.dosomething.org.
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 375,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
