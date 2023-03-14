Turkmenistan will send humanitarian aid to the children of the Ukrainian people

14/03/2023

The President of Turkmenistan signed the Decree, according to which, in March 2023, the Ministry of health and medical Industry, the ministry of textile Industry and the Union of industrialists and entrepreneurs are instructed to deliver to the Ukrainian side the relevant medicines and medical supplies, goods, as well as food products as humanitarian aid and free of charge.

This humanitarian cargo to the children of the Ukrainian people will be provided on behalf of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship forename Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.