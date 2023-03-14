Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with representatives of the Royal United Services Institute of Great Britain

On March 14, 2023, in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between representatives of ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan and experts from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

During the meeting, issues of regional security, countering threats and challenges were discussed, taking into account the realities of the modern world, including the ways of a peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue.

An exchange of views also took place on issues of regional cooperation in the trade and economic space.