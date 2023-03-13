Commissioning of the building of the Central Office of the State Committee for National Security in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali in Shohmansur district of the capital put into operation the building of the Central Office of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In accordance with the project, the building of the Office consists of 3 floors, built in a modern style and taking into account new elements of urban planning. The new building was built as part of a plan of creative activities in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the building of the Central Office of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan consists of offices, a museum, a modern meeting room, favorable modern conditions have been created for the activities of employees of this power structure of the country.

The meeting room of the Office has a capacity of 70 seats and is equipped with modern furniture. Offices are equipped with information technologies and other necessary equipment. In the library, along with industry books, there is a large list of fiction, newspapers and magazines, which can be widely used by employees in the future.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the conditions of the constructed building of the Central Office of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work performed and the conditions created for fruitful work, called on employees to conscientiously serve for the benefit of the state, nation and ensure the safety of citizens.