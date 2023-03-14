Williston Barracks / MV Crash - School Bus
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1001528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/14/2023; 07:44
TOWN: RICHMOND
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: COCHRAN ROAD & COCHRAN WAY
WEATHER: SNOW
ROAD CONDITIONS: SLUSH
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: MACAULEY BERNIER
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHMOND, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: CRIS COTE
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ESSEX TOWN, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: FREIGHTLINER
VEHICLE MODEL: B2 BUS CHASSIS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: LEFT SIDE
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 03/14/23 at 0744, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located between Cochran Road & Cochran Way in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing east on Cochran Road and the second vehicle at a position of controlled rest on Cochran Road facing west. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Macauley Bernier was traveling east on Cochran Road and lost traction while on the slight curve and sideswiped Operator 2, Cris Cote who was driving the school bus traveling west on Cochran Road. As a result, all drivers and students aboard the bus sustained no injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles it was removed by Black Fork Towing & Rick’s Towing.
Troopers were assisted by Richmond Fire Department and Black Fork Towing & Rick’s Towing.