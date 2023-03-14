Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,961 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / MV Crash - School Bus

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A1001528                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS 

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2023; 07:44

TOWN: RICHMOND

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: COCHRAN ROAD & COCHRAN WAY

WEATHER: SNOW

ROAD CONDITIONS: SLUSH

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: MACAULEY BERNIER

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHMOND, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE   

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: CRIS COTE

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ESSEX TOWN, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: FREIGHTLINER

VEHICLE MODEL: B2 BUS CHASSIS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  LEFT SIDE  

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 03/14/23 at 0744, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located between Cochran Road & Cochran Way in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing east on Cochran Road and the second vehicle at a position of controlled rest on Cochran Road facing west. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Macauley Bernier was traveling east on Cochran Road and lost traction while on the slight curve and sideswiped Operator 2, Cris Cote who was driving the school bus traveling west on Cochran Road. As a result, all drivers and students aboard the bus sustained no injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles it was removed by Black Fork Towing & Rick’s Towing.

 

Troopers were assisted by Richmond Fire Department and Black Fork Towing & Rick’s Towing.

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / MV Crash - School Bus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more