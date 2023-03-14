Williston Barracks / MV Crash - School Bus

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1001528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2023; 07:44

TOWN: RICHMOND

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: COCHRAN ROAD & COCHRAN WAY

WEATHER: SNOW

ROAD CONDITIONS: SLUSH

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: MACAULEY BERNIER

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHMOND, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: CRIS COTE

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ESSEX TOWN, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: FREIGHTLINER

VEHICLE MODEL: B2 BUS CHASSIS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: LEFT SIDE

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 03/14/23 at 0744, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located between Cochran Road & Cochran Way in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing east on Cochran Road and the second vehicle at a position of controlled rest on Cochran Road facing west. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Macauley Bernier was traveling east on Cochran Road and lost traction while on the slight curve and sideswiped Operator 2, Cris Cote who was driving the school bus traveling west on Cochran Road. As a result, all drivers and students aboard the bus sustained no injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles it was removed by Black Fork Towing & Rick’s Towing.

Troopers were assisted by Richmond Fire Department and Black Fork Towing & Rick’s Towing.