Commissioning of a new administrative building of the Tax Inspectorate in Sino district

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, unveiling a symbolic tablet, commissioned a new administrative building of the Tax Inspectorate of Sino district of the city Dushanbe.

The constructed facility consists of a basement and 5 floors, on the first floor there is a hall for servicing citizens and taxpayers, a meeting room for 120 seats.

On the upper floors there are two more meeting rooms for 100 people, an archive and other auxiliary offices.

The building of the Tax Inspectorate of the Sino district was built as part of constructive measures in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, it created good conditions for work and service for 110 employees of the sphere, individuals and legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and taxpayers.

The total area of the facility is 30 acres of land, construction work started in 2021.

The customer of the facility is the Tax Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the contractor is "Mega Technika Inshoot" Limited Liability Company.

The constructed building has 40 offices, each of which is equipped with desks and chairs, as well as modern industry equipment.

The installation of modern industry-specific instruments, equipment and programs makes it possible to ensure the transparency of the activities of the tax inspectorate in relation to taxpayers, to provide and receive information on financial activities and tax obligations without the human factor and saving time.

At the same time, entrepreneurs got the opportunity to submit their declarations electronically using the Internet, prepare comparative documents, get acquainted with their invoices, and legal documents of tax legislation posted on the website of the Tax Committee.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the conditions created in this building, gave valuable advice to the management and employees on how to improve the level and quality of service to taxpayers.