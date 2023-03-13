Сommissioning of the non-state educational institution "Global School" in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, in Firdavsi district of the capital, commissioned in a solemn ceremony the non-state educational institution "Global School".

The new educational institution was created as a sign of support for the educational policy of the Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, by the leadership of the "Global Leasing" Limited Liability Company in order to take measures towards the development of the education sector, especially raising the level of education of the younger generation.

The modern school was built in preparation for the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, consists of 5 floors, and is located on an area of more than 27 acres of land.

The educational building is equipped with modern equipment in accordance with international standards and consists of 28 fully equipped classrooms, including physics, chemistry, biology, information technology, 6 classrooms, a hall for cultural events for 80 seats, a canteen for 110 people in one shift, a library with various literature and a reading room, a sports hall and a summer sports ground.

Also, a pre-school institution with all the necessary conditions for 60 children was created next to the new school.

The non-state educational institution “Global School”, together with a kindergarten, is designed for 560 children and is connected to the heating system.

With the creation and launch of a new educational institution in the country's capital, more than 70 people, including 23 specialists as teachers and trainers, have been provided with jobs and good wages.

In the constructed educational institution, much attention is paid to the study of exact subjects, and subject classes are equipped with all educational supplies and visual aids as part of the implementation of the goals of the "Twenty Years of the Study and Development of Natural, Exact and Mathematical Sciences in Science and Education, 2020-2040".