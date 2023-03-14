Polaris Aero Expands to Offer Aviation Safety Services to Support VOCUS Users
Polaris Aero promotes Kellie Roby to Vice President of Safety Services, a new division for the Arizona-based aviation safety software company.
We’re invested in making sure our customers are successful ... and can make a bigger impact in raising the safety bar by providing access to our safety experts to help them along the way.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero (polarisaero.com), a leading aviation safety software company, is launching a new Safety Services division, which was created to help the firm’s clients use its VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform software more effectively. With that launch, Kellie Roby, the newly appointed Vice President of Safety Services, will lead the division.
Polaris Aero’s new aviation Safety Services include:
-- Training for new and existing VOCUS clients
-- Interim safety management support
-- Safety audit preparation
“At Polaris Aero, we pride ourselves on customer service,” said Chris Connor, Co-founder and CEO. “By providing these new Safety Services, we’re expanding our already exceptional customer support. Given Kellie’s background and experience, she is the ideal choice to spearhead our new division.”
In 2021, Roby joined Polaris Aero as the firm’s Midwest Sales Executive; she was promoted to Vice President in January 2023. As a Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) and former safety manager, Roby understands clients’ needs and the dynamic nature of aviation. She has worked in Part 91 and Part 135 operations, in roles ranging from FBO operations to business management. She’s also active in the safety industry as part of the NBAA Professional Development Program Committee, the NBAA’s Young Professionals in Business Aviation (YoPro) Council, the Bombardier Safety Standdown Advisory Council, and the Tennessee Business Aviation Association.
“We’re invested in making sure our customers are successful, and we feel like we can make a bigger impact in raising the safety bar by providing access to our safety experts to help them along the way,” Roby noted. “The new Safety Services division will help keep our customers’ safety goals moving forward.”
To learn more about Polaris Aero’s Safety Services, visit https://www.polarisaero.com/aviation-sms-software, call 1-480-999-3301, or visit https://www.polarisaero.com/contact.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users gain centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
