Announcing our new Chief Operating Officer
Journey is honored to announce Lina Freed’s next movement within our company.
...I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to step into my new role.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey is honored to announce Lina Freed’s next movement within our company taking on the important role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lina has been an invaluable asset to Journey since she was hired in 2015 and became a Shareholder in 2021. Through her dedicated years with Journey, Lina has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in her various roles; allowing us to conclude that there is no one better for this tremendous responsibility.
— Lina Freed
As Journey continued to rapidly grow over the years, Lina has never fallen short of keeping up. A COO carries large decision-making along with the CEO. From expanding new software options, adding several new locations around the country, and navigating all the twists and turns a fast-growing company can face, Lina is a constant that anyone can count on.
Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey states, “Lina joined Journey as a Payroll Specialist and continued her way up from promotion to promotion. I could not imagine doing the exciting things we are doing at Journey without her leading our Operational Division. Lina’s dedication, work ethic, and heart are simply amazing. The vision I have for Journey’s growth, would not be possible if I did not have Lina next to me, every step of the way.”
Lina’s heart is full of gratitude and shared, "What a privilege it is to be named the Chief Operations Officer of such an incredible company! It is an honor to work for a company that does not view its employees or clients as a number. My journey within the company becomes more exciting each year and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to step into my new role. I am eager to see what new additions I can bring to the table and the new challenges that lie ahead!”
When Lina isn’t leading the operations at Journey, she spends her time with her husband, Kelly, and their two sons. They enjoy cheering for the Rockies and LA Dodgers (they are a divided household), as well as the Broncos, Avalanche, Nuggets, and our hometown Colorado State Rams. They also love traveling as much as they can!
Kevin Welch
Journey Payroll & HR
