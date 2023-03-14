Temporary lane closures on U.S. 59 from U.S. 34 to Iowa 92 begin Monday, March 20

Posted on: March 14, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – March 14, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 59 in Mills and Pottawattamie counties in the coming weeks you may notice some construction work taking place on the roadway between U.S. 34 near Emerson and Iowa 92 near Carson.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 20, weather permitting, construction crews will work on finishing up asphalt paving work that began last year. To get the work done, crews will need to take the road down to one lane. To help move traffic safely through the work zone, there will be flaggers and a pilot car from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until completed on Friday, May 5. There’s also a 12-foot lane restriction while this work is being done.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us