CodeBaby Partners with Mobility eXchange to Enhance Patient Engagement through Interactive 3D Characters

CodeBaby Logo With Smiling Face

Milwaukee-based CAI provider partners with Henderson, NV-based healthcare technology solutions company to revolutionize patient engagement and improve outcomes

This partnership will help us enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes by providing patients with an engaging and personalized experience.”
— Ron Patterson, CEO of Mobility eXchange
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby, a leading provider of interactive 3D-animated avatars powered by conversational AI, has announced a partnership with Mobility eXchange, a healthcare technology solutions company based in Henderson, NV. The partnership will enable Mobility eXchange to add interactive 3D characters to its suite of products, including its Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform and other innovative digital healthcare products.

Through this partnership, CodeBaby aims to enhance patient engagement and improve health outcomes by providing patients with digital healthcare assistants that can answer questions, offer support, and provide guidance throughout their healthcare journey. The conversational AI-powered characters will be able to understand and respond to natural language, making it easy for patients to communicate with them.

Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mobility eXchange and provide our conversational AI and engagement tools to their best-in-class EHR system and other innovative healthcare products. Our interactive 3D characters will add a new level of engagement to patient interactions and help patients feel more connected and supported throughout their healthcare journey."

Mobility eXchange strives to create an impactful way to overcome even the toughest operational challenges within healthcare and community-based organizations by providing purposeful innovations. Their experience spans from home healthcare and continuum of care to senior populations and the underserved. The technology Mobility eXchange leverages includes mobile devices, applications, and AI to capture data analytics, and improve patient and provider engagement. With the help of remote patient monitoring (RPM), virtual visits, and health navigation software, Mobility Exchange’s goal is to advance the quality of services by measuring patient health improvements, foster community engagement through electronic SDOH data collection, and eliminate manual paper-based processes with automated workflows.

Ron Patterson, CEO of Mobility eXchange, said, "We are excited to partner with CodeBaby to bring their innovative conversational AI and engagement tools to our suite of products. This partnership will help us enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes by providing patients with an engaging and personalized experience."

CodeBaby offers its technology to a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, entertainment, and customer service. Its interactive 3D characters are designed to provide a unique and engaging experience for users, making it easier for them to connect with businesses and organizations.

Together, CodeBaby and Mobility eXchange are set to revolutionize patient engagement in the healthcare industry by providing a personalized and engaging experience for patients. The partnership will enable Mobility eXchange to offer its customers a complete suite of innovative healthcare products that will enhance patient engagement, improve outcomes, and drive better healthcare experiences.

For more information about CodeBaby and its conversational AI technology, visit codebaby.com. To learn more about Mobility eXchange and its suite of healthcare products, visit mobility.exchange.

Michelle Collins
CodeBaby
+ +1 7734128498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CodeBaby Partners with Mobility eXchange to Enhance Patient Engagement through Interactive 3D Characters

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michelle Collins
CodeBaby
+ +1 7734128498
Company/Organization
CodeBaby
445 W Oklahoma
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53207
United States
+1 773-412-8498
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At CodeBaby, we have a mission to create a tool that gives people access to complex, life-improving technologies while making them feel heard and understood. To do this we have layered emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence to make an accessible technology.

https://codebaby.com/

More From This Author
CodeBaby Partners with Mobility eXchange to Enhance Patient Engagement through Interactive 3D Characters
CodeBaby and Robots of London Partner to Bring Interactive 3D Characters to European Events Industry
NEW CODEBABY WEBSITE FEATURES IMPROVED DEMOS, CHATGPT INTEGRATION
View All Stories From This Author