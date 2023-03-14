CodeBaby Partners with Mobility eXchange to Enhance Patient Engagement through Interactive 3D Characters
Milwaukee-based CAI provider partners with Henderson, NV-based healthcare technology solutions company to revolutionize patient engagement and improve outcomes
This partnership will help us enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes by providing patients with an engaging and personalized experience.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby, a leading provider of interactive 3D-animated avatars powered by conversational AI, has announced a partnership with Mobility eXchange, a healthcare technology solutions company based in Henderson, NV. The partnership will enable Mobility eXchange to add interactive 3D characters to its suite of products, including its Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform and other innovative digital healthcare products.
— Ron Patterson, CEO of Mobility eXchange
Through this partnership, CodeBaby aims to enhance patient engagement and improve health outcomes by providing patients with digital healthcare assistants that can answer questions, offer support, and provide guidance throughout their healthcare journey. The conversational AI-powered characters will be able to understand and respond to natural language, making it easy for patients to communicate with them.
Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mobility eXchange and provide our conversational AI and engagement tools to their best-in-class EHR system and other innovative healthcare products. Our interactive 3D characters will add a new level of engagement to patient interactions and help patients feel more connected and supported throughout their healthcare journey."
Mobility eXchange strives to create an impactful way to overcome even the toughest operational challenges within healthcare and community-based organizations by providing purposeful innovations. Their experience spans from home healthcare and continuum of care to senior populations and the underserved. The technology Mobility eXchange leverages includes mobile devices, applications, and AI to capture data analytics, and improve patient and provider engagement. With the help of remote patient monitoring (RPM), virtual visits, and health navigation software, Mobility Exchange’s goal is to advance the quality of services by measuring patient health improvements, foster community engagement through electronic SDOH data collection, and eliminate manual paper-based processes with automated workflows.
Ron Patterson, CEO of Mobility eXchange, said, "We are excited to partner with CodeBaby to bring their innovative conversational AI and engagement tools to our suite of products. This partnership will help us enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes by providing patients with an engaging and personalized experience."
CodeBaby offers its technology to a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, entertainment, and customer service. Its interactive 3D characters are designed to provide a unique and engaging experience for users, making it easier for them to connect with businesses and organizations.
Together, CodeBaby and Mobility eXchange are set to revolutionize patient engagement in the healthcare industry by providing a personalized and engaging experience for patients. The partnership will enable Mobility eXchange to offer its customers a complete suite of innovative healthcare products that will enhance patient engagement, improve outcomes, and drive better healthcare experiences.
For more information about CodeBaby and its conversational AI technology, visit codebaby.com. To learn more about Mobility eXchange and its suite of healthcare products, visit mobility.exchange.
Michelle Collins
CodeBaby
+ +1 7734128498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube