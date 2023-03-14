Knockaround Sunglasses to be the Official Eyewear Partner of the San Francisco Outside Lands Festival
We are always looking for partners our fans will love to experience, and Knockaround fits that bill.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knockaround and Outside Lands today announced that Knockaround, the original, affordable sunglasses and lifestyle brand out of San Diego, agreed to a three-year extension for Knockaround to continue to be the Official Eyewear Partner of Outside Lands Festival. Held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands is the ultimate celebration of music, food, and California lifestyle. Celebrating its 15th year, Outside Lands will be held August 11-13, 2023.
Beginning with the 2023 event, Knockaround will debut a new Official Limited Edition Outside Lands sunglasses design to be featured on both Knockaround and Outside Lands sales channels. In addition, Knockaround will showcase a broad assortment that will be available at its large activation presence where the legions of fans attending the festival can experience the Knockaround brand in fun, engaging ways.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with this iconic institution in San Francisco. With over 200,000 fans in a 3-day period enjoying amazing music along with the best parts of California culture, it’s the perfect time for us to take our partnership to the next level with the unveiling of a bespoke limited edition Outside Lands Knockaround sunglasses,” said Jeff Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. “Our partners at Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment always have gone above and beyond for us, and last year’s inaugural activation for Knockaround was a big success and no different.”
“We are very excited to have Knockaround as the Official Eyewear Partner of Outside Lands” said Richard Goodstone, Co-Founder of Outside Lands and Superfly. “We are always looking for partners our fans will love to experience, and Knockaround fits that bill. Adding their custom Outside Lands sunglasses to our merchandise offering will enhance that relationship even further.”
Knockaround has evolved into a lifestyle brand with a broad assortment of non-prescription eyewear that includes polarized sunglasses, blue-light blocking glasses, ski and snowboard goggles, adventure, microfiber towels and a custom design eyewear program. Knockaround’s focus on creativity and authenticity along with building a culture around the brand have established a loyal fan base, positioning the company to achieve accelerated growth and realize its vision of becoming the leading sunglasses brand for consumers and athletes everywhere.
Outside Lands spans across three days, August 11th-13th and continues to blaze new trails as a festival that’s totally original and totally San Francisco. Aside from performances from artists across nine stages, the festival programming combines the eclectic lineup with world class art, wine, food, cannabis, interactive activities, culinary experiences and more, which truly means there is something for everybody.
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive “design your own” custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
