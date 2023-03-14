Submit Release
BIOSTAR AT EMBEDDED WORLD EXPO, GERMANY 2023

BEST INTEL ELKHART LAKE ADVANCED INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARDS AND BAREBONE SYSTEMS AT DISPLAY

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST INTEL ELKHART LAKE ADVANCED INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARDS AND BAREBONE SYSTEMS AT DISPLAY

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today, is showcasing its latest lineup of Intel 12th / Elkhart Lake motherboards and Barebone systems at the Embedded World 2023 exhibition, currently underway from March 14th to 16th in Nuremberg, Germany.

As the largest international trade fair for embedded systems, the exhibition attracts professionals and enthusiasts from various industries worldwide. BIOSTAR's product lineup includes six industrial motherboards - BIH11-AHB, EIB7B-AXI, BIH61-IHP, BIH60-IHP, BICMA-IHP, and BIELK-IHT - equipped with advanced features such as high-performance processing, support for multiple displays, and various connectivity options. These motherboards are ideal for applications in digital signage, medical, transportation, and other industries.

In addition to the motherboards, BIOSTAR is also showcasing six barebone systems, including the MP-J4125, MP-J6412, MT-J6412, MT-J6412 PRO, MS-J6412, and MS-N3160. These systems offer powerful performance, efficient energy consumption, and compact design, making them suitable for home entertainment, office productivity, AI, edge computing, and many more versatile applications.

BIOSTAR's dedication to innovation, performance, and reliability is evident in its latest products, designed to meet customers' diverse needs in various fields.

BIOSTAR's booth is located at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg Hall: 2 Booth: 2-400, where visitors can witness the company's latest products firsthand and discuss their specific needs with BIOSTAR's representatives.

More info about EMBEDDED WORLD EXPO: https://www.embedded-world.de/en/exhibitors-products/exhibitors

ABOUT BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR, is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, gaming motherboards, SSD, graphics cards, industrial computing systems, IoT, crypto mining equipment, healthcare solutions and motor start battery. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major motherboard supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, equipment, global marketing research as well as R&D. With a constant emphasis on quality, BIOSTAR always seeks to improve beyond better and race to the future.

