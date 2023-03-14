The Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa chose Mauritius again for their Flagship Conference PIAFRICA 2023

This flagship event will once again be held in Mauritius at Le Méridien, Pointe-aux-Piments on 15-16 March. #PIAFRICA promises to be bigger and better than ever

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa chose Mauritius again for their Flagship Conference.

AME Trade, the Organiser of PIAFRICA, is proud to bring together industry leaders and experts under the theme of "Responsible Investing & Diversification Strategies in Low Growth Environment".

This flagship event will once again be held in Mauritius at Le Méridien, Pointe-aux-Piments on 15-16 March. #PIAFRICA promises to be bigger and better than ever, with expanded hot topics, increased collaboration, and unparalleled networking opportunities for attendees from Africa and around the globe.

This premier event in responsible investing and discovering new strategies for success in today's challenging economic landscape.

Key Collaborators to PIAFRICA2023 are:

Platinum Sponsor - Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)

Silver Sponsor – Trade & Development Bank (TDB)

Associate Sponsors - LSA Advisors and AfrAsia Bank Limited

Other Partners: EAVCA (East Africa Venture Capital Association), SAVCA (Southern African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association) , PenOp, AMIO, Economic Development Board (EDB), Mauritius Finance.

Training Partner – Financial Services Institute (FSI)

Media Partner – Platform Africa

Communications Partner – CommunicationsC!

Renowned Speakers:

The Opening Ceremony will be graced by The Hon. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance.

Some Key renowned Speakers who confirmed their participation are:

• Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Director, Financial Services, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)

• Trade & Development Bank (TDB)

• Oguche Agudah, Chief Executive Officer, Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PENOP)

• Philippe Watrin, Chief Investment Officer, Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB)

• Dave Uduanu, Managing Director, Sigma Pensions Limited, Nigeria

• Yann Robbiola, LS Advisors SAS (Paris) : President, LS Advisors Ltd (Maurice) : Head of Africa and Middle East / Partner, LS Advisors

• Karthy Pillai, AB Member and Deputy Principal Officer, Telkom Retirement Pension Fund

• Shafeeq Abrahams, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer, Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

• Nchimunya Monde, Chief Executive Officer, Kwacha Pension Trust Fund

• Adv Makhubalo Ndaba, Independent Trustee, Corporate Selection Suite Of Umbrella Funds (CSUF)

• Veenay Rambarassah, Director of Investment, NATIONAL PENSION FUND & Chairman, NATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD, Mauritius

• Lucky Pane, Acting Executive Head: Research & Project Development, Public Investment Corporation (PIC), South Africa

• Chinedu Mofunanya, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) (the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund)

• Ngatia Kirungie, Head of Secretariat, Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium

• Leslie Ndawana, Principal Executive Officer, National Fund for Municipal Workers South Africa

• Patrick Chotard, Chief Executive officer, Lynceus Partners

• Marc Alexandre Masnin, Head of Wealth Management International, Afrasia, Mauritius

• Cacious Siboleka, Manager Investment Services, The Government Institutions

• Pension Fund (GIPF) Namibia

• Leonard Jordaan, Director, S&P Dow Jones Indices

• Cami Mbulawa, Head Valuations, Riscura

• Tijan Watt, General Partner, Wuri Ventures

• Kouraiech Belhajali, Head of Risk and Operations, AfricInvest Private Credit

• Wola Asase, Deputy Director & Head, Syndications, AFC

• Svenja Becker, Managing Partner, Moravia Capital Investments

• Obiageli Patience Ray-Oleru, Pension Desks Officer, ECOWAS Commission

• Edwin Ruttoh, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Power Pension Fund

• Simon Wafubwa, Managing Director, Enwealth Financial Services Ltd

• Victor Bisong, Managing Director, Radix Pension Fund, Nigeria

• Marlene Hormes, Chief Investment Officer & Head of Africa, Annycent Capital

• Tshepiso Kobile, Chief Executive Officer, SAVCA

• Ria Papier, Client director: OLD MUTUAL PRIVATE EQUITY

• Alexis Caude, Managing Partner, Adenia Partners

• Marieke Geurts, Investment Director, Amethis

• Marc Lasserre, Managing Partner, S.O. Capital Advice

• Jitendra Bissessur, Chief Executive Officer, Mauritius Investment Corporation

Some pertinent topics to be discussed and presented:

• A New World – Economic Uncertainty, Fractured Geopolitics, War And The Modern City – What’s The Impact On Pension Funds?

• Governance, Full Disclosure And Transparency In Today’s World

• Leveraging Pension Fund Investment For Domestic Development –

Investing In Infrastructure And Private Equity

• – CIOS Of Institutional Investors - New Challenges, How To Know

When To Invest, Turning Difficulty Into Growth, Managing Risk

• Explore Key Topics In Benchmarks And Performance Evaluation for LPS

• The Future Of Alternatives This Panel Discusses Current Trends And Outlook For The Alternative Investments Industry, Where Growth Opportunities Lie and What To Expect In The Next Five Years

• Spotlight Session: Opportunities v/s Headwinds For Investors In Infrastructure, Fixed Income And Real Estate

• Spotlight Session – Performance In Private Equity

• Why Mauritius, Sovereign Wealth And Pension Funds Understanding, Managing And Capitalising On Risks

• Debate: Africa’s Pension Funds Need De-Risked Structures To Support Capital Formation And Development

To interested participants:

Online Registration is accessible https://pensionfundsafrica.com/

MQA Approved.

Special Rates to Mauritius Finance Members

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://pensionfundsafrica.com/

AME Trade Office (UK):

Rancy Rodrigues

+44 7424 507 646 / rancy@ametrade.org

communicationsC! Office (MAURITIUS):

Cora Ng-Korimbocus

Founder

+230 59194050 / c@communicationsc.com