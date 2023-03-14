Submit Release
Seed Coating Market Size to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 8.2%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global seed coating market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022

UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Seed Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth Rate, Research Report, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global seed coating market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Seed coating is a process that involves the application of a protective layer of material to a seed. It protects from pests, pathogens, and environmental conditions. It is made from various materials, such as waxes, polymers, minerals, and chemicals. It can be applied to seeds before or after planting and can be either temporary or permanent. It covers seeds with crop protection elements, including insecticides, fungicides, and other non-chemical and biological agents. At present, seed coating finds extensive applications in the agriculture sector across the globe to increase crop yields, protect seeds from adverse environmental conditions, and contributes to the sustainability of agricultural practices.

Seed Coating Market Trends:

The global seed coating market is primarily driven by declining rates of the arable land area due to the rising incidences of seed diseases and changing environmental conditions leading to decreased crop yields. Moreover, the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of seed coating is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the surging adoption of precision agriculture techniques, which involve measuring, monitoring, and controlling crop production, has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising use of seed coatings owing to the increasing imbalance between demand and supply for agricultural products as it improves the performance and germination of the seed is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the agriculture industry, rapid industrialization, and continuous technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Additive Type Insights, Process Insights, Crop Type Insights and Market Breakup by Region.

Additive Type Insights:

Polymers
Colorants
Pellets
Binders
Active Ingredients
Others

Process Insights:

Film Coating
Encrusting
Pelleting

Crop Type Insights:

Cereals and Grains
Fruits and Vegetables
Flowers and Ornamentals
Oilseeds and Pulses
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE
Brett-Young Seeds Limited
Centor Oceania
Chromatech Incorporated
Cistronics, Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Croda International plc
Germains Seed Technology
Precision Laboratories LLC
Sensient Colors LLC (Sensient Technologies Corporation)
Solvay

