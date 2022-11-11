Agriculture Drones Market to Reach US$ 7,059 Million During 2022-2027 | Industry Trends, Share and Growth

Agriculture Drones Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Agriculture Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global agriculture drones market size reached US$ 1,122 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7,059 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 35.77% during 2022-2027.

Market Overview:

Agriculture drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are lightweight, water resistant, and facilitate operability under different weather conditions. They consist of a frame, controller, propulsion, camera, navigation system, battery, wire, connector, power system, carry case, sprayer, a generalized system of preference (GSP) module, and sprinkler. They also comprise digital imaging capabilities that are used to offer a larger picture of the field. They also assist in capturing high-resolution images of the crops to optimize the input, such as seed, fertilizers, and water, save time for crop scouting, and improve variable rate prescriptions in real-time.

Besides this, agriculture drones aid in monitoring threats, such as weeds, pests, and fungi which can hamper yield production. As a result, the demand for agriculture drones is significantly rising across the globe. These drones also find application in agricultural operations to optimize crop production. Moreover, they deploy higher quality and precision images in real-time and are employed for resolving various issues, such as soil erosion and irrigation problems. At present, they are available in fixed, rotatory, and hybrid wings and extensively used in precision agriculture, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and irrigation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing global population and the increasing consumption of food are inducing the need for crop optimization, which represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising prevalence of malnutrition among children due to limited food supply and shortage of arable land is driving the need for agricultural products worldwide. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using agriculture drones to minimize labor-intensive work, such as pesticide spraying and monitoring crop growth, is strengthening the market growth. In addition, the implementation of vital electronic components, such as sensors, electronic speed controllers (ESC), light detection and ranging (LiDAR), motor, and software, coupled with continuous upgradation in the electronics sector, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of drones across online and offline distribution channels, coupled with doorstep delivery and secured payment gateways, is bolstering the market growth. In line with this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to integrate a wide variety of sensors and equipment to meet the specific need of the agriculture sector is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, favorable initiatives implemented by governments of various countries to offer precise farming solutions, coupled with the high accuracy and reduced cost of drones, is catalyzing the demand for agricultural drones worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global agriculture drones market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on offering, component, farming environment and application.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid Wing

Software

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Breakup by Component:

Controller Systems

Propulsion Systems

Cameras

Batteries

Navigation Systems

Others

Breakup by Farming Environment:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Application:

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Crop Scouting

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3D Robotics Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

American Robotics Inc. (Ondas Holdings Inc.)

DJI

DroneDeploy

Parrot Drone SAS

PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

