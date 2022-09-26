Agricultural Tires Market Size Reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.3%

The global agricultural tires market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Agricultural Tires Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global agricultural tires market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

Agricultural tires help in transporting various farming equipment, such tractors, combines, grain carts, field sprayers, skid steer loaders, etc. They provide traction, directional stability, steering, and braking while resisting various surfaces’ rough action. Furthermore, agricultural tires also control shock loads at a low level of floor pressure and protect the vehicle against minor surface disturbances.

Market Trends:

The growing penetration of automation trends in the agriculture sector, along with the increasing consumption of plant-based food products, is driving the need for agricultural tires to promote high productivity. Moreover, the rising product utilization in precision farming and advanced logistics, storage, transportation, and processing facilities is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, growing investments in rural agriculture infrastructure by numerous governing authorities are also catalyzing market growth. Besides this, several key manufacturers are introducing developed farming tractors and off-road vehicles that promote soil preservation and product safety. In the coming years, the increasing preferences for modern and integrated agriculture practices, which will augment the demand for efficient agricultural tires in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Apollo Tyres Limited

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Ltd. (RPG Group)

Continental AG

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

MRF Limited

Specialty Tires of America Inc.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

TBC Corporation (Michelin)

The Carlstar Group LLC

Titan International Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. (Yokohama Rubber Company).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Bias Tires

Radial Tires

Breakup by Application:

Tractors

Harvesters

Forestry

Irrigation

Trailers

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

