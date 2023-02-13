Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis | Size, Share & Forecast 2023-2028
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached US$ 28.3 Billion in 2022.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached US$ 28.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028.
Greenhouse horticulture Industry Definition and Application:
Greenhouse horticulture is a farming procedure wherein plants are grown in transparent sheltered structures. It helps regulate favorable climatic conditions for the crops and improve the quantity and quality of the produce. As it also offers protecting to plants against pests, diseases, and unfavorable weather conditions, the demand for greenhouse horticulture is rising worldwide.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market/requestsample
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends:
Presently, the growing global population and the corresponding rise in the consumption of food represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, low initial infrastructure expenses and the increasing adoption of plastic and glass structures to meet the optimal environmental temperature and humidity conditions for exotic plants are fueling the market growth. Moreover, key market players are incorporating robots to perform delicate tasks requiring skilled labor. In line with this, they are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), for remote monitoring and detecting diseases and pests in the crop, which is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries are focusing on protected agriculture for their potential to recycle water and nutrients. This, coupled with favorable initiatives, such as subsidy schemes for projects and equipment, is propelling the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Material Type:
Glass
Plastic
Breakup by Crop Type:
Fruits and Vegetables
Flowers and Ornamentals
Nursery Crops
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Heating System
Cooling System
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
Agra Tech Inc.
Argus Control System Ltd.
Certhon Build B.V.
Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV
Les Industries Harnois Inc.
Heliospectra AB
Hort Americas, LLC
Keder Greenhouse Ltd.
Logiqs BV
Lumigrow, Inc.
Netafim Ltd.
Priva Holding BV
Richel Group
Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV
Rough Brothers Inc.
Top Greenhouses Ltd.
Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2420&flag=C
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Related Reports:
Indian Floriculture Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/indian-floriculture-market-size-2023-industry-share-growth-rocky-rai
Food Service Equipment Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-food-service-equipment-industry-report-size-growth-rocky-rai
Gummy Vitamins Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-gummy-vitamins-market-size-share-forecast-2022-27-rocky-rai-1f
Peer-to-Peer P2p Lending Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/peer-p2p-lending-market-report-2022-size-share-growth-rocky-rai/
Fertilizer Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-fertilizer-market-size-forecast-reach-us-2035-billion-rai-1f
Online Grocery Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/online-grocery-market-grow-cagr-221-forecast-period-2027-rocky-rai-1f
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here