SimplyRETS Offers Support for RESO WebAPI Data Feeds

Creating simple and modern web development tools that reliably normalize data from any MLS feed, is what it’s all about for SimplyRETS.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not only new and exciting but it is easy and super-efficient! SimplyRETS now offers support for RESO WebAPI data feeds.

SimplyRETS is the popular and respected platform for developers and agents to build real estate applications and websites, with listing and market data from MLS.

“One of our biggest goals at SimplyRETS is to make it easy for anyone to build real estate software with listing data by creating simple and modern web development tools that reliably normalize data from any MLS feed,” explains Cody Reichert, SimplyRETS, Chief Executive Officer.

“As web technologies change, how we interact with data becomes more advanced.” RESO is making an effort to support more modern standards, which is the main motivation behind Web API.

Reichert notes the goal of this standard is to provide a more open data approach using the widely adopted RESTful (REpresentational State Transfer) technology, in use by many industries today. “It’s why we’re excited to announce the newest feature that we have been working hard at work developing for real estate professionals. And now we are thrilled that it is up and ready!

“RESO Web API is a technical specification that defines how data is transmitted from an MLS. Before Web API, there was the Real Estate Transaction Standard (RETS), which is still the most widely used data format for real estate organizations across the US and Canada,” he points out.

SimplyRETS now supports RESO Web API data feeds, and the SimplyRETS developer API makes it extremely simple to write highly customizable real estate apps and IDX websites, using RETS or RESO Web API data from MLS.

Cody Reichert also adds that it is all part of a positive momentum. “What is true with all technology choices still holds with Web API. There are always tradeoffs. RESO Web API preps the real estate industry for the internet we know today and fixes many issues that come with RETS.

“No doubt about it. It is a much needed and exciting step in the right direction.”

For more information, please visit simplyrets.com/blog and https://simplyrets.com/services

About SimplyRETS

SimplyRETS makes it easy to build websites and applications with RETS and RESO Web API listing data from your MLS. Whether it’s our plug-and-play WordPress integration, or building a custom application using the developer API, SimplyRETS can make it happen.

