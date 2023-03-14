BTCC Launches 15,100 USDT Trading Campaign for New Users
BTCC has launched a new trading campaign for VIP0 users, allowing them to unlock rewards up to 15,100 in withdrawable USDT.LITHUANIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, BTCC, today announced the launch of a new trading rebate campaign exclusive to users new to the platform.
VIP0 users can register for the campaign from the time of the announcement until 31 March 2023 to earn up to 15,100 in withdrawable USDT.
To join the campaign, VIP0 users will choose from seven available deposit levels to get trading funds. Levels 1 and 2 earn users 20% trading funds on their deposits and 25% from Levels 3 through 7.
After successful registration, the trading funds will be credited to the users’ accounts. Users can then begin trading Bitcoin (BTC) on the BTCC trading platform. Users can withdraw 5 USDT trading funds for every BTC traded.
The second stage of the campaign involves giving rebates to users. Users can get a 5 USDT withdrawable rebate for every BTC traded. Users can also earn an additional 100 USDT, receiving a 0.3 USDT withdrawable rebate for every ETH they trade on the platform.
The exchange has rolled out different campaigns targeted at new users, and the 15,100 USDT trading campaign is an all-new campaign that allows users to get rewards easier and faster.
The campaign is open from now until 30 April 2023. For registration and more details, contact BTCC’s customer service team on Live Chat on BTCC’s website.
Aaryn Ling
BTCC
press@btcc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter