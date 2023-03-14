SHIB, CFX, ACH, and CORE Get Listed on BTCC Exchange
SHIB, CFX, ACH, and CORE are now available on BTCC. Users can buy, sell, and trade these perpetual futures with leverage of up to 50x.LITHUANIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto futures-oriented exchange BTCC is excited to announce the listing of highly requested coins—Shiba Inu (SHIB), Conflux (CFX), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Core (CORE).
SHIB, CFX, ACH, and CORE are some of the most trending coins in the crypto market. SHIB is a leading meme coin, building one of the first immersive metaverse platforms as a culmination of Shiba Inu's history as a community.
Conflux (CFX) is building a solution to the lingering issues of blockchain, while Alchemy Pay (ACH) seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies on a global scale. Core (CORE) is one of the hottest crypto projects, launching in January as a proof-of-work and proof-of-stake hybrid blockchain.
Users can now trade perpetual futures for SHIB/USDT, CFX/USDT, ACH/USDT, and CORE/USDT with 1-50x leverage on the BTCC app and web portal. Trading for these coins is available 24/7 across all BTCC platforms.
With these listings, BTCC users can now trade perpetual futures on some of the most trending cryptos in the market. These listings are perfectly timed and highly anticipated, with the SHIB community retweeting the announcement.
The recently listed coins are also available on demo, where both beginners and experienced traders can perfect their strategies.
BTCC continuously updates its listing process, adding more to the platform. To stay up to date with the latest BTCC listings, visit BTCC’s website for more information.
Aaryn Ling
press@btcc.com
BTCC
Visit us on social media:
Twitter