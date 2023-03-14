Ex-ATP and RFU digital lead joins Trippant to bolster social offering
Trippant, the international communications consultancy for sports, media, and tech, has today announced Jamie Hopkins as its new Head of Social Media
Jamie will help Trippant to deliver impactful and compelling content for a range of industries and audiences with a creative flair which is perfectly complemented by his analytical eye”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trippant has today announced Jamie Hopkins as its new Head of Social Media. Having held previous roles with the Rugby football Union (RFU), the ATP Tour, and most recently British Champions Series as well as a number of consulting roles, Hopkins brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from across sports, entertainment, and digital.
— Tom Scott, Trippant CEO
With over a decade of experience, Hopkins will support Trippant in delivering strategic campaigns and managing social output for its clients. His introduction means the consultancy will be able to provide even greater support across a range of channels to either manage client socials or support teams to do more, and drive engagement and followership.
His appointment marks the second in as many months for Trippant, having recently brought on Kristy Hancock as its senior account manager, working across the businesses global roster of clients.
Trippant CEO, Tom Scott, said: “In Jamie we have brought in a seasoned pro with a wealth of experience across sports and entertainment. Two industries that require unique B2B and B2C approaches. Jamie will help Trippant to deliver impactful and compelling content for a range of industries and audiences with a creative flair which is perfectly complemented by his analytical eye. We’re all excited to have him join our growing team.”
“This is an exciting time for Trippant and I’m delighted to have joined. I’m looking forward to helping the business continue to develop their digital offering to maximise the impact on social for all existing and future business.” said Hopkins, Trippant’s new Head of Social Media.
Hopkins will manage Trippant’s global social offering. Supported by a wider team located in Sydney, London, New York, and L.A., he will provide expert advice to current and new clients helping to either manage their channels or advise their teams on best practice around posting, content curation, engagement, follower and channel growth, and analysis.
“With Jamie and Kristy joining our growing global team, we’re excited by what this phase of Trippant’s growth brings. We’ve spent a lot of time and energy ensuring we bring in the right people. It’s a core part of our offer. To provide clients with senior experts they can trust, and helping to elevate communications as a function in driving commercial growth,” added Scott.
With teams based in London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Paris, Trippant’s global footprint offers clients a dedicated support from senior-level communications professionals, who have extensive experience working with sports, technology and lifestyle brands.
