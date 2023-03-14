BTCC Exchange Lists Tokenized Futures for NVIDIA and AMD
BTCC users can now buy and sell tokenized stocks of the AI chip manufacturers NVIDIA and AMD.LITHUANIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce an expansion of its tokenized stock futures, to include NVDA/USDT and AMD/USDT.
From 3 March, users can buy, sell, and trade NVIDIA and AMD with USDT – a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar – on the BTCC mobile app and web platform with a leverage of 1 – 50x leverage.
NVDA/USDT and AMD/USDT are open on the exchange from Monday to Friday between 13:30 and 20:00 (UTC).
Nvidia and AMD are two of the biggest manufacturers of GPUs for artificial intelligence uses. The groundbreaking ChatGPT currently runs 10,000 Nvidia training GPUs, with the potential for thousands more to be added in 2023.
Similarly, AMD is already building its next generation of GPUS – RDNA 4 lineup – on AI. As AI development heats up in 2023, NVMD and AMD are positioned for massive trading attention.
NVDA and USDT are both stocks but made available on the BTCC exchange via tokenized futures – innovative products created by BTCC that enable users to trade equities and commodities using USDT.
With tokenized futures on BTCC, users can trade their favourite stocks, equities, and commodities on the same platform they trade their favourite digital assets. On BTCC, all tokenized futures are settled and quoted in USDT.
BTCC is constantly listing more tokenized futures, allowing users to diversify their portfolios to include equities and commodities without needing to open new accounts on other platforms. To stay updated with the latest BTCC listings, visit BTCC’s website for more information.
