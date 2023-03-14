Intense Technologies launches Marketing Automation and Campaign Management Suite to Empower Marketers
March 14, 2023 - Hyderabad
— Anil Vengayil, COO, Intense Technologies
Intense Technologies Limited, a global enterprise software products and services company, announced the launch of its new product, UniServe™ Reach designed to help enterprises simplify marketing campaign management and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one platform. UniServe™ Reach is a Digital customer Engagement platform that provides businesses with the ability to create, execute, and manage complex marketing campaigns across multiple channels at a scale. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, the Digital Customer Engagement platform aims to empower marketers by helping them to optimize their campaigns and tap effectively into data.
“As businesses continue to shift to digital-first interactions with customers, automated solutions stand as key to optimizing customer engagement and CX. Our new growth-focused automated marketing automation tool enables our customers to re-think their business approaches and get creative with building meaningful client relationships. We are excited to introduce the new product and help enterprises to take their businesses to the next level with minimum effort and maximum impact,” said Mr. C.K. Shastri, Founder & Managing Director, of Intense Technologies.
The Digital Customer Engagement Platform brings a host of capabilities and features and helps enterprises
• Engage with customers across the entire lifecycle
• Enable customers to time email campaigns
• Tap into data to track campaigns and monitor engagement
• Target the right people with the right messages and strategically increase deliverability rates.
“By building a better customer journey and engaging them along the way, a business’s brand can create a more direct, personalized path to conversion. With our product, we help discover who the customers are, what they need, and how to best respond to that, all while building out customized experiences and sending messages that are right for your audience at any point in their lives,” said Mr. Anil Vengayil, COO, Intense Technologies.
From creating marketing emails and distributing them to having a real-time 360-degree view of all their data in one place, UniServe™ Reach helps customers meet business goals and objectives across teams all on the same platform.
Intense Technologies has a proven track record of providing high-quality digital solutions to businesses of all sizes. With the launch of UniServe™ Reach, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
For more information about marketing automation software, please visit us here.
About Intense Technologies
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for the digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents. Today, we process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.
Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN
For further information, please contact:
Bhavana S
Intense Technologies Ltd.
Phone: 040 4455 8578
Email: bhavana.s@in10stech.com
Bhavana Savarkar
Intense Technologies Limited
+91 98493 93201
