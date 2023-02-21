Intense Technologies participates in the 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit, Mumbai
Synergizing with industry experts and paving way for innovation at the 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit
We have been at the forefront of technology innovation, helping enterprises maintain cost-effectiveness, enhance data security, and enhance customer experience.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit Mumbai held on 10th February 2023 saw distinguished gathering of BFSI leaders, technology partners and thought leaders. Intense Technologies joined the event as an exhibitor and presented its latest, award-winning portfolio – a host of digital customer engagement offerings.
— Afaq Siddiqui,President, Enterprise Business & Global Strategic Alliances
Some of the key highlights of the summit was the attendance of 50+ top CXOs from banks, insurance, small finance banks, and NBFCs, power-packed interactive sessions, technology presentations, exhibition, CXO exclusive roundtable, and one-on-one interactions. The importance of game-changing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, automation, blockchain, cloud, and more were highlighted at the 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit.
The team from Intense included senior leaders Afaq Siddiqui, President - Enterprise Business & Global Strategic Alliances, Vinod Kumar Jhadav, AVP - Client Success and Arun Awasthi, Vice President. On this occasion, Afaq Siddiqui, President, Enterprise Business & Global Strategic Alliances, said, “Intense is happy to be partnering with leading Banks in their digital transformation journey. We have been at the forefront of technology innovation, helping enterprises maintain cost-effectiveness, enhance data security, and enhance customer experience. I’d like to take this opportunity to appreciate our partners and visitors who visited our booth at the summit.”
Intense Technologies is a forerunner in developing best-in-class digital solutions, accelerating digital transformation journeys for enterprise customers across domains including the banking industry.
