Intense Technologies attends Insurtech Insights in London held on March 1 and 2, 2023
Glimpse of Europe's largest congregation of insurers and insurtechs at the Insuretch Insights 2023, London.
Intense Technologies attends Insurtech Insights 2023, Europe's largest congregation of insurers and Insurtechs
Our participation in Insurtech Insights underlines our commitment to enabling insurers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that meet and exceed customers' evolving expectations”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intense Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, has participated in Europe’s largest congregation of insurers and insurtechs, Insurtech Insights 2023 conference held in London on March 1st and 2nd.
— Avinash Kulkarni
Insurtech Insights is a global conference series that brings together the insurance industry's leading innovators, disruptors, and decision-makers to share insights on the latest trends, technologies, and solutions driving transformation in the industry. The event featured panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities for attendees to connect with peers and industry experts.
As a trusted partner to some of the world's largest insurers, Intense Technologies used the opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge solutions, including its flagship digital platform UniServe™ NXT and digital customer engagement platform including CCM. The platform leverages advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and automation to deliver personalized, contextual, and intuitive experiences across multiple channels and touchpoints, enhancing customer experience and loyalty.
Intense Technologies were represented by Avinash Kulkarni (Global Head, Cloud Business), Uday Paturi (Head of Pre Sales), and Timothy J Gunasekar (Assistant Vice President – Projects) at the conference. The event kickstarted with an insightful keynote session by Dame Inga Beale, Portfolio Director, and an inspirational speaker. She emphasized how “innovation, youth, and risk-taking behavior is the need of the hour. Insurance needs fresh blood, " setting the tone for the event.
"Our participation in Insurtech Insights underlines our commitment to enabling insurers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that meet and exceed customers' evolving expectations. We got a perfect chance to engage with fellow thought leaders and share our expertise on how technology can help insurers overcome their most pressing challenges," said Avinash Kulkarni.
Intense Technologies was delighted to showcase its capabilities and discuss how it can help them achieve its digital transformation goals.
Intense Technologies is a forerunner in developing best-in-class digital solutions, accelerating digital transformation journeys for enterprise customers across domains including the banking industry.
Learn about our host of digital solutions built on our award-winning platform.
Contact us at info@in10stech.com and find out more about our winning CCM solution
About Intense
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for the digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents, with a 70% market share in Telecom in South Asia. Today, we process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK. Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN
For further information, please contact:
Bhavana S,
Intense Technologies Ltd.
Phone: 040 4455 8578
Email: bhavana.s@intense.in
Bhavana Savarkar
Intense Technologies Limited
+91 98493 93201
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube