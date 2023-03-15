Dr. Tobie Beckerman, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Medicine is an art as much as a science. Each patient is unique and comes with a history, personality, concerns, fears, and expectations. My medical approach will be adapted to suit your needs.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Tobie Beckerman, Owner and Medical Director of Beckerman Women's Health in Rockville, MD, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Beckerman strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. Tobie Beckerman is an OB/GYN and integrative gynecologist at Beckerman Women’s Health in Maryland. She has been practicing general obstetrics and gynecology in the Washington, D.C. area since 1988 and has been loving every minute of it. In 2009 she veered from the traditional busy office setting in order to create a unique, special Gyn practice that would give women time, comfort, connection and cutting-edge medicine.
A native Washingtonian, Dr. Beckerman graduated with honors from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in nutrition research, attended the George Washington University School of Medicine, and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at George Washington University Hospital.
In 2007 and again in 2011, Dr. Beckerman was voted the top gynecologist by a survey of patients conducted by Bethesda Magazine. A Washington Finest article, entitled “Putting a Face to Women’s Healthcare,” featured her compassionate approach to medicine.
Dr. Beckerman is also recognized in the community for her interest and expertise in menopause management and genetic screening for breast cancer. She speaks both publicly and with individual physicians, educating them on these topics. Most recently she has added a new dimension to her comprehensive care by bringing in the latest in laser therapy- both medical and cosmetic.
She finds being a doctor deeply rewarding and receives tremendous gratification in taking care of women of all ages throughout their lives. This is why Dr. Beckerman takes the time and attention to sit down and talk face-to-face with all of her patients for 30-60 minutes, getting acquainted with their personalities, families, and personal interests, and customizing treatment options to each woman’s unique needs and preferences.
Dr. Tobie Beckerman embraces spirituality, is active in her community and with numerous charities, loves sports, the outdoors, and keeps up with current events. Above all, she is passionate about her family — her pride and joy — which include three children, two of whom are married, and three grandchildren.
